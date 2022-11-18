 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 13: High school playoff schedule

From the Playoffs, Round 2: Complete coverage here, plus next week's schedule series
  • Updated
  • 0
JENKS MUSTANG

Jenks players and fans celebrate a win after a high school football game between Mustang and Jenks, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Mustang, Okla.

 GARETT FISBECK/FOR THE OKLAHOMAN

PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Below are next weekend's football playoff pairings. All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

CLASS 6AI

Semifinals

At Broken Arrow

Jenks (10-2) vs. Bixby (10-1), 1 p.m.

Owasso (8-4) vs. Union (11-0)

CLASS 6AII

Semifinals

Deer Creek (10-1) vs. Stillwater (11-0) at Ponca City

Muskogee (10-1) vs. Choctaw (10-1) at East Central U.

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Saturday

OKC McGuinness (10-1) vs. McAlester (10-2) at Jenks, 7 p.m.

MWC Carl Albert (10-2) vs. Grove (12-0) at Owasso, 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Elk City (11-1) vs. Cushing (12-0) at Putnam City

Poteau (10-2) vs. Wagoner (9-3) at East Central U., 1 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Metro Christian (12-0) vs. Lincoln Christian (11-1) at Oologah

OKC Heritage Hall (11-1) vs. Verdigris (11-1) at Prague

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Washington (12-0) vs. Idabel (9-3) at McAlester

OKC Millwood (11-1) vs. Claremore Sequoyah (11-1) at Harrah, 1 p.m.

Jones (9-3) vs. Kiefer (11-1) at Edmond North

Victory Christian (9-3) vs. Chandler (9-3) at Edmond Santa Fe

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Fairview (12-0) vs. Stroud (9-2) at Kingfisher

Gore (12-0) vs. Crescent (10-1) at Harrah

Hominy (12-0) vs. Hooker (9-3) at NWOSU

Ringling (12-0) vs. Colcord (12-0) at Moore

CLASS B

Quarterfinals

Laverne (10-1) vs. Weleetka (10-2) at Newcastle

Wetumka (10-1) vs. Seiling (11-0) at Newcastle, 1 p.m.

Regent Prep (11-0) vs. Velma-Alma (9-3) at Southern Nazarene

Okla. Bible (12-0) vs. Dewar (11-0) at Cashion

CLASS C

Semifinals

Waynoka (11-0) vs. Mountain View-Gotebo (8-3) at Watonga

Tipton (11-0) vs. Timberlake (11-1) at Alex

