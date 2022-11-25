Week 13 high school kickoff: Chandler’s Casmen Hill looks to continue climbing the all-time rushing list

NUMBERS TO KNOW

7,341: Career rushing yards for Chandler’s Casmen Hill. The senior tailback ranks 10th all-time on Oklahoma’s rushing list. Chandler will face Victory Christian on Friday at Edmond Santa Fe, with Hill only 122 yards back from the No. 9 spot, currently held by Stillwater’s Qwontrel Walker.

13: Years since Stroud appeared in the semifinals. During a brief stint in Class A in the late 2000s, the Tigers appeared in the 2009 state championship, but since returning to Class 2A, Stroud has yet to return to the semis. A win against undefeated Fairview on Friday would snap the streak.

55: Dewar’s average points per game. The Dragons have eclipsed 60-plus points four times this season, with two of them coming in the playoffs. They’ll look to keep the production up against Oklahoma Bible (12-0) on Friday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Waylon Phillips, QB, Idabel

The junior quarterback has completed 89 passes for 1,701 yards and 22 touchdowns in 12 games this season. Watch Phillips, and the 9-3 Warriors against undefeated Washington.

Cade Linn, MLB, Colcord

The sophomore linebacker has amassed 141 tackles this season, accompanied by three tackles for loss and two sacks. Watch for Linn to make an impact when the Hornets face Ringling this Friday.

Gunner Dozier, RB/LB, Gore

In the regular season, Dozier rushed for 1,371 yards and 29 touchdowns. He tallied 10 TFLs on the defensive side and will look to impact the Pirates’ game against Crescent.

Jaxon Woods, QB, Hominy

In last week’s rout of Quapaw, the junior tallied 408 yards (203 passing, 205 rushing) and five touchdowns. On the season, Woods has accounted for more than 1,800 yards passing, a number he will look to add to against Hooker on Friday.

Isaac Drake, RB, Weleetka

The junior already has rushed for more than 1,200 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. Watch for Drake to lead the Outlaws against Laverne on Friday.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World