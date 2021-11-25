Week 13 high school football numbers to know, players to watch

Numbers to know</&h1>
82: Career tackles behind the line of scrimmage by Verdigris’ rambunctious junior OLB Reese Roller as the No. 3 Cardinals prep for a rematch with No. 4 Holland Hall in the Class 3A semifinals. Roller has 32 TFL this season and had 34 as a sophomore and 16 as a freshman.
35: Consecutive years Cascia Hall has qualified for the postseason, the state’s longest active streak. Baxter Robertson, a junior, has eight rushing TDs, six receiving TDs and 11 sacks as the Commandos host No. 2 Marlow in a Class 2A quarterfinal contest.
9: Lincoln Christian receivers who have caught at least one TD pass from Max Brown. The senior QB has completed 74.6% of his passes for 2,573 yards and 40 TDs. The No. 1 Bulldogs face No. 2 Heritage Hall in a battle of unbeatens in the 3A semifinals.
Players to watch</&h1>
Trent Boatright, QB, McAlester
Complements a strong running game with 22 TD passes as the No. 2 Buffs play Lawton MacArthur at Noble in the 5A semifinals Friday.
Tayshawn James, WR/DB, Carl Albert
Has blocked six PAT/FG attempts and one punt this season for the No. 2 Titans, who take on No. 1 Collinsville in the 5A semifinals Friday at Western Heights High School.
Brayden Johnson, LB/TE, Ringling
Totals 145 tackles and 15 sacks for the No. 2 Blue Devils, allowing only 6.9 points per game as they visit Pawnee in the Class A quarterfinals.
Todd Mattox, RB/DB, Poteau
Has 2,044 yards and 24 rushing TDs for the explosive No. 4 Pirates, who face No. 1 Tuttle in the 4A semifinals Friday at Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium.
Jameson Ross, QB, Dewar
Has thrown 41 TD passes as the Class B defending champion Dragons take a 26-game winning streak into Friday’s quarterfinal playoff game at Seiling.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World