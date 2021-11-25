Week 13 high school football numbers to know, players to watch

Numbers to know</&h1>

82: Career tackles behind the line of scrimmage by Verdigris’ rambunctious junior OLB Reese Roller as the No. 3 Cardinals prep for a rematch with No. 4 Holland Hall in the Class 3A semifinals. Roller has 32 TFL this season and had 34 as a sophomore and 16 as a freshman.

35: Consecutive years Cascia Hall has qualified for the postseason, the state’s longest active streak. Baxter Robertson, a junior, has eight rushing TDs, six receiving TDs and 11 sacks as the Commandos host No. 2 Marlow in a Class 2A quarterfinal contest.

9: Lincoln Christian receivers who have caught at least one TD pass from Max Brown. The senior QB has completed 74.6% of his passes for 2,573 yards and 40 TDs. The No. 1 Bulldogs face No. 2 Heritage Hall in a battle of unbeatens in the 3A semifinals.

Players to watch</&h1>

Trent Boatright, QB, McAlester

Complements a strong running game with 22 TD passes as the No. 2 Buffs play Lawton MacArthur at Noble in the 5A semifinals Friday.

Tayshawn James, WR/DB, Carl Albert