 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 13 high school football numbers to know, players to watch
0 Comments

Week 13 high school football numbers to know, players to watch

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Stigler at Lincoln Christian (copy)

Lincoln Christian QB Max Brown is on the move as Stigler’s Morgan Jones attempts to make the tackle in the teams’ game Nov. 5 in Lincoln’s Dennis Byrd Stadium.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Numbers to know</&h1>

82: Career tackles behind the line of scrimmage by Verdigris’ rambunctious junior OLB Reese Roller as the No. 3 Cardinals prep for a rematch with No. 4 Holland Hall in the Class 3A semifinals. Roller has 32 TFL this season and had 34 as a sophomore and 16 as a freshman.

35: Consecutive years Cascia Hall has qualified for the postseason, the state’s longest active streak. Baxter Robertson, a junior, has eight rushing TDs, six receiving TDs and 11 sacks as the Commandos host No. 2 Marlow in a Class 2A quarterfinal contest.

9: Lincoln Christian receivers who have caught at least one TD pass from Max Brown. The senior QB has completed 74.6% of his passes for 2,573 yards and 40 TDs. The No. 1 Bulldogs face No. 2 Heritage Hall in a battle of unbeatens in the 3A semifinals.

Players to watch</&h1>

Trent Boatright, QB, McAlester

Complements a strong running game with 22 TD passes as the No. 2 Buffs play Lawton MacArthur at Noble in the 5A semifinals Friday.

Tayshawn James, WR/DB, Carl Albert

Has blocked six PAT/FG attempts and one punt this season for the No. 2 Titans, who take on No. 1 Collinsville in the 5A semifinals Friday at Western Heights High School.

Brayden Johnson, LB/TE, Ringling

Totals 145 tackles and 15 sacks for the No. 2 Blue Devils, allowing only 6.9 points per game as they visit Pawnee in the Class A quarterfinals.

Todd Mattox, RB/DB, Poteau

Has 2,044 yards and 24 rushing TDs for the explosive No. 4 Pirates, who face No. 1 Tuttle in the 4A semifinals Friday at Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium.

Jameson Ross, QB, Dewar

Has thrown 41 TD passes as the Class B defending champion Dragons take a 26-game winning streak into Friday’s quarterfinal playoff game at Seiling.

— Mike Brown, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Barry Lewis and Nathan Thompson break down this week's top games

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert