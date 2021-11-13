 Skip to main content
Week 12's must-see game: Broken Arrow vs. Union
Broken Arrow at Union (copy)

Union's Da'Monn Sanders recovered a fumble and took it into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game in a 38-28 win over Broken Arrow  on Sept. 3.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Week 12’s must-see game: Broken Arrow (8-3) vs. Union (10-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Owasso Stadium

The matchup: For the second consecutive week in the playoffs, Broken Arrow will try to avenge an early season loss. Union defeated Broken Arrow 38-28 in the second game of the season for those teams. This is the third consecutive year the teams will meet in the playoffs -- Broken Arrow won 35-31 in 2019 and Union 26-14 last year -- both of those games were in the quarterfinals. No. 2 Union is on an eight-game winning streak and third-ranked Broken Arrow has won six in a row.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

