Week 12's must-see game: Broken Arrow at Union

Broken Arrow (5-6) at Union (10-0)

The matchup: For the fourth consecutive year, these rivals will meet in the Class 6AI playoffs. This quarterfinal also is a rematch of Union's 28-7 win in the teams' matchup on Sept. 2 at Broken Arrow -- the third-closest game the top-ranked Redhawks have played in 2022. Union's lowest winning margin is 14 points. Union is coming off a first-round bye while No. 7 Broken Arrow defeated Norman 47-20. Broken Arrow has won three of its past four games -- the only loss in that span was 35-34 in overtime to Jenks.