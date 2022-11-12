 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 12's must-see game: Broken Arrow at Union

Union's Kaden Thomas tackles Broken Arrow's Owen Jones during their game on Sept. 2.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Video courtesy of FOX23

Broken Arrow (5-6) at Union (10-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Union Tuttle Stadium

The matchup: For the fourth consecutive year, these rivals will meet in the Class 6AI playoffs. This quarterfinal also is a rematch of Union's 28-7 win in the teams' matchup on Sept. 2 at Broken Arrow -- the third-closest game the top-ranked Redhawks have played in 2022. Union's lowest winning margin is 14 points. Union is coming off a first-round bye while No. 7 Broken Arrow defeated Norman 47-20. Broken Arrow has won three of its past four games -- the only loss in that span was 35-34 in overtime to Jenks.

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

