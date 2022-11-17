Week 12: Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's Friday night football weather forecast

Kirsten Lang Tulsa World
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s forecast
It will be a very cold Friday night. Clouds will cover the area with a slight chance for a few flurries around the area.
Kickoff: Cloudy, cold, 32°; Halftime: Cold, few flurries, 30°; End of game: Cold, 30°; wind chill 27°.
Tags
- Weather Forecast
- Football
- Kirsten Lang
- Meteorology
- Southeast
- Tulsa
- Clear
- World
- Storm
- Shower
- Chance
- South
- Sky
- Kickoff
- Halftime
- South Wind
- Condition
- Quiet
- Forecast
- Game
- Gusty
- Temperature
- Chilly
- Jacket
- Wind
- Gust
- Clear Sky
- Subside
- Cool
- Evening
- Cloud
- Texas
- Bringing
- Oklahoma
- State Line
- Blanket
- Trek
- Wind Chill
- Well
- Flurry
- Cold
- Area
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!