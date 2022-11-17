 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 12: Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's Friday night football weather forecast

Kirsten Lang

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang on Sept. 28, 2021.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s forecast

It will be a very cold Friday night. Clouds will cover the area with a slight chance for a few flurries around the area.

Kickoff: Cloudy, cold, 32°; Halftime: Cold, few flurries, 30°; End of game: Cold, 30°; wind chill 27°.

 
 
