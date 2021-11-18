Week 12: Numbers to know

Numbers to know

750: Roundtrip miles Midway’s No. 6 Chargers must travel from Muskogee County to play No. 3 Tyrone, located in the Panhandle’s Texas County, Friday in the Class C quarterfinals. According to Mapquest, it is more than six hours one way.

98: Career TDs scored by Bixby RB Braylin Presley as the No. 1 Spartans face Stillwater in the 6A Division II semifinals Friday at Langston University. Over four seasons, Presley has 71 rushing TDs, 23 receiving TDs and four TDs on punt and kickoff returns.

24: Consecutive games with at least one rushing TD by McAlester junior RB Erik McCarty — every game since the start of the 2020 season. He has 62 over two years as the No. 2 Buffaloes host No. 4 Guthrie in the 5A quarterfinals.

Players to watch

Max Brown, QB, Lincoln Christian

Has accounted for 6,059 yards and 93 TDs over two seasons as the No. 1 Bulldogs host No. 9 Sulphur in a 3A second-round game.

Ethan Clark, FB/LB, Cascia Hall