Week 12: Numbers to know

Numbers to know
750: Roundtrip miles Midway’s No. 6 Chargers must travel from Muskogee County to play No. 3 Tyrone, located in the Panhandle’s Texas County, Friday in the Class C quarterfinals. According to Mapquest, it is more than six hours one way.
98: Career TDs scored by Bixby RB Braylin Presley as the No. 1 Spartans face Stillwater in the 6A Division II semifinals Friday at Langston University. Over four seasons, Presley has 71 rushing TDs, 23 receiving TDs and four TDs on punt and kickoff returns.
24: Consecutive games with at least one rushing TD by McAlester junior RB Erik McCarty — every game since the start of the 2020 season. He has 62 over two years as the No. 2 Buffaloes host No. 4 Guthrie in the 5A quarterfinals.
Players to watch
Max Brown, QB, Lincoln Christian
Has accounted for 6,059 yards and 93 TDs over two seasons as the No. 1 Bulldogs host No. 9 Sulphur in a 3A second-round game.
Ethan Clark, FB/LB, Cascia Hall
Has 10 sacks and four forced fumbles as the No. 10 Commandos visit No. 4 Victory Christian in a potentially electric 2A second-round contest Friday.
Mason Gilkey, WR, Pawhuska
OSU commit averages 20.1 yards per reception over four seasons as the Class A No. 5 Huskies host Colcord in playoff action Friday.
Jake Sexton, OL, Edmond Deer Creek
The 6-foot-6, 360-pound University of Oklahoma commit makes his 42nd consecutive start Friday when the Antlers face Sand Springs in the 6A Division II semifinals.
Tre Stevenson, RB/DE, Perkins-Tryon
Powerful sophomore has 1,051 rushing yards, 17 TDs and 10 tackles for loss as the 3A No. 6 Demons visit No. 4 Holland Hall in second-round playoff action.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World