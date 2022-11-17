Week 12 high school kickoff: Caden Lesnau leads McAlester's passing efforts against Piedmont

NUMBERS TO KNOW

.846: Lincoln Christian’s winning percentage in the playoffs the past four seasons. The Bulldogs routed Bristow to begin this year’s quest to return to the state championship game and will look to continue it against Kingfisher on Friday.

19: The number of times quarterback Blaze Berlowitz and wide receiver Camden Crooks have connected for touchdowns this season. The Cushing QB/WR duo will put their chemistry on display again Friday when the undefeated Tigers host Blanchard.

2016: Weleetka’s most recent quarterfinals appearance. The Outlaws have made it to the third weekend only twice since their state championship in 2004 but can achieve their third with a win against Keota (8-2).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Caden Lesnau, QB, McAlester

The Buffaloes offense runs through Erik McCarty, but the junior QB has completed 61% of his passes for 1,681 yards and 20 touchdowns through 11 games. Follow Lesnau when McAlester hosts Piedmont on Friday.

Wyatt Branscum, LB, Hilldale

The senior has accumulated 45 tackles and 11 TFLs this season with the Hornets, both team highs. His three sacks are also tied for first. Watch for his defensive effort to factor in when Hilldale visits Elk City.

Jackson Sommers, RB, Poteau

The junior tailback has amassed 1,101 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns for the Pirates. On defense, the cornerback has 17 tackles and an interception through 11 games. Watch for his impact on both sides of the ball when Poteau hosts Clinton.

Tristan Riddle, DL, Hominy

The Bucks’ junior defensive lineman has accumulated 49 tackles, 10 TFLs and a sack on Hominy’s defense this season. The undefeated Bucks will need his production when they host Quapaw (10-1) on Friday.

Jackson Duke, S, Gore

The senior free safety has racked up 92 tackles and 18 tackles for loss for the Pirates this season. Duke has also blocked two punts and recorded three sacks. On offense, his 678 rushing yards ranks third on the team, and his 13 touchdowns are good for second. Watch Duke on both sides of the ball Friday against Woodland.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World