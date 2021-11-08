Week 11's top playoff openers include Owasso-Broken Arrow, Sand Springs-Del City, Norman North-Jenks

1. Class 6AI: No. 4 Owasso at No. 3 Broken Arrow

Key players: Owasso won a Week 2 meeting, 42-3, but Broken Arrow's offense is much different now. Major college recruits Maurion Horn and RJ Spears-Jennings combined for only two touches on offense in that earlier game. During the last four games, Horn has 94 carries for 901 yards and eight TDs while Spears-Jennings has 20 catches for 353 yards and five touchdowns. Broken Arrow also has a different QB now, Sterling Ramsey, and the Tigers are averaging 44 points in his five starts. Owasso also has made a change at QB. Mason Willingham is 23-for-29 passing for 427 yards and six TDs in the past two games since becoming a starter. Willingham was 4-of-6 for 95 yards and a TD in the first game against Broken Arrow when Austin Havens started and went 17-of-20 for 285 yards and four TDs. Cole Adams, who leads a strong Owasso receiving corps, has a three-year history of big games against Broken Arrow. Adams has 51 catches for 838 yards and eight TDs. Kelan Carney has 42 receptions for 691 yards and Ronnie Thomas has 32 catches for 677 yards. They each have 10 TDs and combined for three against Broken Arrow in Week 2.