Week 11's must-see game: Owasso at Broken Arrow

Week 11’s must-see game: Owasso (8-2) at Broken Arrow (7-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Memorial Stadium
Vote for the Bill Knight Automotive high school football player of the week for Week 10
To vote for high school football player of the week, see the profiles below of each candidate and then cast your vote below. Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Your choice for player of the week, along with the World’s choice, will be published Wednesday in the Tulsa World and on OkPrepsExtra.com.
The matchup: Josh Blankenship's first playoff game as Broken Arrow's football coach will be against his father Bill's team in this Class 6AI quarterfinal. Broken Arrow, averaging 44 points during a five-game winning streak, has a much different looking offense than in Week 2 when it lost 42-3 at Owasso. These teams have combined to win three of the past four state titles.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World