Week 11's must-see game: Owasso at Broken Arrow
Owasso vs. Broken Arrow (copy)

Owasso's Brandon Ramsey Jr. intercepts a pass ahead against Broken Arrow in their Week 2 meeting.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

Action from the Patriot Bowl as Blakenship father and son go head to head as coaches. Courtesy of FOX23

Week 11’s must-see game: Owasso (8-2) at Broken Arrow (7-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Memorial Stadium

The matchup: Josh Blankenship's first playoff game as Broken Arrow's football coach will be against his father Bill's team in this Class 6AI quarterfinal. Broken Arrow, averaging 44 points during a five-game winning streak, has a much different looking offense than in Week 2 when it lost 42-3 at Owasso. These teams have combined to win three of the past four state titles.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

