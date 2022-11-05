 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FAST FORWARD

Week 11’s must-see game of the week: Sapulpa (7-3) at Grove (10-0)

  • Updated
  • 0
110522-tul-spt-hsemckinnis 007 A (copy)

Sapulpa's Tre Morrow has been a favorite target of quarterback Colton Howard. The connection will be needed as Sapulpa faces undefeated Grove in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. 

 Cory Young

Pawhuska senior quarterback Todd Drummond talks about the impact Andrew Luck had on him, his famous mom and her cooking, growing up on TV and why committing to South Dakota was a no-brainer.

Week 11’s must-see game: Sapulpa (7-3) at Grove (10-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Ridgerunner Stadium

The matchup: Backed by Emmanuel Crawford’s run game, undefeated Grove has coasted past opponents this season to claim a district title. But, with the Chieftains getting healthy — and running back Marco Smith playing for the first time since Week 2 — Sapulpa presents a unique challenge for the Ridgerunners in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Sapulpa's passing game, built around junior quarterback Colton Howard and receiver Tre Morrow, could be another aspect in the Chieftains' attempt to play spoiler. 

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World

dean.ruhl@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See the Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert