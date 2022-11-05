Week 11’s must-see game of the week: Sapulpa (7-3) at Grove (10-0)

The matchup: Backed by Emmanuel Crawford’s run game, undefeated Grove has coasted past opponents this season to claim a district title. But, with the Chieftains getting healthy — and running back Marco Smith playing for the first time since Week 2 — Sapulpa presents a unique challenge for the Ridgerunners in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. Sapulpa's passing game, built around junior quarterback Colton Howard and receiver Tre Morrow, could be another aspect in the Chieftains' attempt to play spoiler.