Week 11 high school kickoff: Muldrow, McLain looking to snap decades-long playoff losing streaks

NUMBERS TO KNOW

1985: The most recent playoff victory for Muldrow. The Bulldogs have lost their last 14 postseason games, the most recent being a 41-13 loss to Grove. Muldrow will look to reverse the trend against Cascia Hall.

11: Years since Hilldale and McLain met in the playoffs. The Hornets defeated the Titans 22-12 in 2011. Since then, Hilldale has gone 12-10 in playoff games, while McLain is still searching for its first playoff victory since 1991.

.647: Poteau’s playoff win percentage since 2015. In that span, the Pirates won a state championship in 2019, and have lost the in the first round just twice. Poteau faces Miami on Friday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Devon Bighorse, DL, Pawhuska

Senior defensive lineman led the Huskies with five sacks and 10 TFLs during the regular season. He also recovered a fumble and accounted for 21 tackles. His big-play ability will be needed for Pawhuska against Victory Christian on Friday.

Brody Rutledge, WR, Sand Springs

Senior pass catcher leads the Sandites in receptions (47), receiving yards (715) and touchdowns (5) this season. Watch for the connection between him and quarterback Easton Webb in Sand Springs’ game against Putnam City.

Parker Myers, LB, Holland Hall

Junior linebacker has accumulated 88 tackles this season, and his defensive prowess will be needed Friday against Stigler in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Tucker Winfrey, WR, Vinita

As the favorite target of quarterback Paul Glasscock, Winfrey has amassed 54 receptions, 857 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. The connection will be needed when the Hornets play Kiefer on Friday.

Landon Gilbreath, QB, Sequoyah (Claremore)

The sophomore quarterback has shown off his passing prowess with more than 1,000 yards through the air as well as on the ground, rushing for more than 400 yards. His skills will be needed when the Eagles face Sperry on Friday.