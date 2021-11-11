Week 11 football Numbers to Know

Numbers to know
5,523: Career rushing yards by Checotah’s Dontierre Fisher. The senior RB ranks 35th in state history, according to Iwasatthegame.com. Checotah visits Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian in first-round playoff action Friday. Fisher also has 67 career TDs.
605: Points scored in 10 regular-season games by the Bixby Spartans, likely a school record. The 2019 Spartans scored 603. Senior QB Christian Burke has 31 TD passes as Putnam North visits 6A Division II’s No. 1 team in quarterfinal playoff action Friday.
21: Consecutive home playoff wins by the Jenks Trojans, counting two later forfeited in 2008, as Norman North visits 6A Division I’s No. 1 team Friday. The Trojans haven’t lost a home playoff game since falling to Sapulpa, 24-21, on Nov. 11, 2005.
Players to watch
Cole Adams, Hakelan Carney and Ronnie Thomas, WRs, Owasso
Have combined for 28 TD receptions as the No. 4 Rams visit No. 3 Broken Arrow in a quarterfinal playoff game Friday. Combined for 204 receiving yards and three TDs in the 42-3 win over BA on Sept. 10.
Todd Drummond, QB, Pawhuska
Has 41 TD passes as the Class A No. 5 Huskies host Osage County rival Hominy in a first-round playoff game Friday.
Cash Hudson and Grant Cyran, OL, Bishop Kelley
Each will make his 36th consecutive Friday when the Comets (5-5) visit Class 5A No. 10 Pryor in a first-round playoff game.
Tyreese Jones and Marco Smith, RBs, Sapulpa
Duo has combined for 1,985 rushing yards ahead of Friday’s first-round action at 5A No. 2 McAlester. Jones, a senior, has 1,044 rushing yards and Smith, a sophomore, has 941.
Max Paskvan, K, Jenks
Broke a school record for career PAT kicks and now has 149. Danny Donley held the previous record with 147.
— Mike Brown, Tulsa World