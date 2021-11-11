Week 11 football Numbers to Know

Numbers to know

5,523: Career rushing yards by Checotah’s Dontierre Fisher. The senior RB ranks 35th in state history, according to Iwasatthegame.com. Checotah visits Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Christian in first-round playoff action Friday. Fisher also has 67 career TDs.

605: Points scored in 10 regular-season games by the Bixby Spartans, likely a school record. The 2019 Spartans scored 603. Senior QB Christian Burke has 31 TD passes as Putnam North visits 6A Division II’s No. 1 team in quarterfinal playoff action Friday.

21: Consecutive home playoff wins by the Jenks Trojans, counting two later forfeited in 2008, as Norman North visits 6A Division I’s No. 1 team Friday. The Trojans haven’t lost a home playoff game since falling to Sapulpa, 24-21, on Nov. 11, 2005.

Players to watch

Cole Adams, Hakelan Carney and Ronnie Thomas, WRs, Owasso

Have combined for 28 TD receptions as the No. 4 Rams visit No. 3 Broken Arrow in a quarterfinal playoff game Friday. Combined for 204 receiving yards and three TDs in the 42-3 win over BA on Sept. 10.

Todd Drummond, QB, Pawhuska