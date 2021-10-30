Week 10's must-see game: Beggs at Victory Christian

The matchup: Bixby at Booker T. Washington is a marquee game, but a district title is unlikely to be at stake there. The Beggs-Victory winner captures the 2A-7 district title. Second-ranked Beggs has won eight in a row and has scored at least 74 points in three of those games. Victory's average winning score in its six district games is 61-14. The Conquerors' 62-7 win over two-time defending 2A champion Metro Christian showed they are a state title contender.