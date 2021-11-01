Week 10's marquee games include Beggs-Victory, Bixby-BTW, Stigler-Lincoln Christian

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. District 2A-7: No. 2 Beggs at No. 5 Victory Christian
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
The outlook: The regular-season finale will be alone in the Saturday spotlight after the game was moved back 24 hours Monday due to scheduling issues. A matchup of programs that have combined for three state runner-up finishes in the past five seasons. Although Victory had two playoff wins last year, this is the Conquerors' biggest game since the 2016 state final. The winner takes the district title and the loser finishes second.
Records: Beggs 8-1, 6-0; Victory 7-2, 6-0
Key players: Beggs — CJ Brown and Red Martel have combined for 2,800 rushing yards and 38 TDs. Victory Christian — Triton Chandler has passed for 1,423 yards and rushed for 684 with a combined 24 TDs. Solomon Byrams has rushed for 399 yards and eight TDs in his past three games. Joshua Udoumoh has seven TD catches in five games.
Series history: Beggs leads 6-3, including three wins in a row and last year's 46-14 triumph. Victory's last win was 23-7 in 2015.
2. 6AII-2: No. 1 Bixby at No. 3 B.T. Washington
The outlook: A district title isn't at stake unless No. 2 Choctaw loses at 2-7 Bartlesville, but Bixby's 45-game winning streak is on the line in a potential playoff preview between two programs that have combined for all seven 6AII gold balls.
Records: Bixby 9-0, 6-0; B.T. Washington 8-1, 5-1
Key players: Bixby — Braylin Presley, who missed last week's game with an ankle injury, has 1,292 yards and 17 TDs as a rusher-receiver. The Oklahoma State commit's recruiting stock zoomed after he had 413 all-purpose yards and five TDs in last year's 70-21 win over BTW on ESPN. Christian Burke has passed for 2,176 yards and 29 TDs. BTW — Lathan Boone passed for 315 yards and seven TDs last week and ran for another TD against Muskogee. For the season, he has thrown for 2,006 yards and 26 TDs. Micah Tease has 25 catches for 514 yards and eight TDs.
Notable: Bixby's smallest margin of victory in six district games was 42 in a 56-14 win over Muskogee.
Series history: BTW leads 10-7, but Bixby has won the past three meetings since Washington's 28-21 victory in the 2017 state final.
3. 3A-3: No. 3 Stigler at No. 1 Lincoln Christian
The outlook: Lincoln clinches the district title with a win while Stigler can capture 3A-3 with a victory of 11 points or more.
Records: Stigler 8-1, 4-1; Lincoln Christian 9-0, 5-0
QB matchup: Stigler — McKade Peery has accounted for 2,499 yards and 33 TDs. Lincoln — Max Brown has accounted for 2,803 yards and 42 TDs.
Series history: Lincoln has won all four meetings, including 26-7 last year as Brown completed 11-of-12 passes and accounted for 290 yards with two TDs. Stigler held Lincoln to its season-lowest scoring total of 2020.
4. B-8: No. 3 Davenport at No. 4 Regent Prep
Outlook: For the second consecutive year, the teams meet with the district title at stake. Last year, Regent won 62-58 and this matchup has the potential to be another shootout.
Records: Davenport 9-0, 3-0; Regent Prep 8-1, 3-0
Notable: These have been two of Class B's top programs in recent years. Davenport, the 2015 state champion, reached the semifinals six consecutive years from 2014-19. Regent lost in the state finals in 2018 and '19.
Series history: Last year's was the first-ever meeting between the teams. Regent's Carter Smith had 10 receptions for 143 yards and four TDs.
5. 5A-4: Glenpool at Sapulpa
Outlook: The winner goes to the playoffs while the loser's season ends.
Records: Glenpool 5-4, 3-3; Sapulpa 5-4, 3-3
Notable: A win clinches Glenpool's first winning season since 2014.
Series history: Glenpool won 23-20 last year in the first meeting between the programs.
Best of the rest
5A-4: No. 1 Collinsville (9-0, 6-0) at Tahlequah (7-2, 5-1): Collinsville clinches the district title with a win. Tahlequah needs a win and Pryor loss at Claremore to take the title. Last year, Collinsville's Andrew Carney and Brayden Gilkey combined for 419 total yards and six TDs in a 55-20 win against Tahlequah. In 2019, Tahlequah rallied twice in the fourth quarter for a 35-28 overtime win over Collinsville.
5A-3: Shawnee (4-5, 4-2) at Bishop Kelley (4-5, 4-2): The winner finishes third while the loser is fourth and likely has to open the playoffs at top-ranked Collinsville.
3A-4: No. 4 Verdigris (8-1, 5-1) at Vinita (6-3, 4-2): Verdigris can finish as high as first or as low as fourth in 3A-4 while Vinita will finish anywhere from second to fourth. Verdigris is coming off a blockbuster 12-7 win over Holland Hall while Vinita led most of the way in a 31-24 loss Friday at Berryhill. Both QBs, Verdigris' Dylan White and Vinita's Paul Glasscock, are having strong seasons.
2A-5: Keys (6-2, 4-2) at No. 10 Cascia Hall (6-3, 5-1): Second place and a home playoff game are at stake. A rematch of Keys' 16-14 playoff win last year at Cascia.
2A-8: Claremore Sequoyah (6-3, 3-2) at Adair (6-3, 4-1): Adair will finish second in the district with a win and Sperry loss against Rejoice Christian. Sequoyah finishes third with a win and fourth with a loss.
2A-8: No. 8 Rejoice Christian (8-1, 5-0) at Sperry (6-3, 4-1): Rejoice clinches the district with a win while Sperry captures 2A-8 with a victory of 12 points or more.
5A-4: Memorial (0-9, 0-6) vs. Hale (0-9, 0-6) at Rogers: It will be the happiest night of the season for the winner.