Week 10's marquee games include Beggs-Victory, Bixby-BTW, Stigler-Lincoln Christian

All games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted

1. District 2A-7: No. 2 Beggs at No. 5 Victory Christian

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

The outlook: The regular-season finale will be alone in the Saturday spotlight after the game was moved back 24 hours Monday due to scheduling issues. A matchup of programs that have combined for three state runner-up finishes in the past five seasons. Although Victory had two playoff wins last year, this is the Conquerors' biggest game since the 2016 state final. The winner takes the district title and the loser finishes second.

Records: Beggs 8-1, 6-0; Victory 7-2, 6-0

Key players: Beggs — CJ Brown and Red Martel have combined for 2,800 rushing yards and 38 TDs. Victory Christian — Triton Chandler has passed for 1,423 yards and rushed for 684 with a combined 24 TDs. Solomon Byrams has rushed for 399 yards and eight TDs in his past three games. Joshua Udoumoh has seven TD catches in five games.

Series history: Beggs leads 6-3, including three wins in a row and last year's 46-14 triumph. Victory's last win was 23-7 in 2015.

2. 6AII-2: No. 1 Bixby at No. 3 B.T. Washington