 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Week 10: Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's Thursday/Friday night football weather forecasts

  • Updated
  • 0
Kirsten Lang

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang on Sept. 28, 2021.

 Tom Gilbert, Tulsa World

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s forecasts

Thursday night will be breezy with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a few stray showers as well in the evening with the best chance at the end of the game.

Kickoff: Windy, cloudy, 74°. Halftime: Few showers, 72°. End of game: Stray showers, windy, 70°.

On Friday, there is a chance for showers and possibly a few stronger to severe thunderstorms that may develop during the afternoon and evening. The chances for widespread showers and storms increases the later we get in the evening.

Kickoff: Scattered showers/storms, 65°. Halftime: Widespread showers, 62°. End of game: Showers, 60°.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Extra Points podcast: What's the secret? There isn't one

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert