Week 10: Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's Thursday/Friday night football weather forecasts

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s forecasts
Thursday night will be breezy with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a few stray showers as well in the evening with the best chance at the end of the game.
Kickoff: Windy, cloudy, 74°. Halftime: Few showers, 72°. End of game: Stray showers, windy, 70°.
On Friday, there is a chance for showers and possibly a few stronger to severe thunderstorms that may develop during the afternoon and evening. The chances for widespread showers and storms increases the later we get in the evening.
Kickoff: Scattered showers/storms, 65°. Halftime: Widespread showers, 62°. End of game: Showers, 60°.