Week 10’s must-see game of the week: Jenks (7-2) at Bixby (9-0)

Jenks' Jaiden Carroll stiff-arms Bixby's Cale Fugate during the game between Jenks and Bixby on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Jenks High School.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World file

The Tulsa World's Barry Lewis and Fox 23's Nathan Thompson preview the top games of the week. #okpreps

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Spartan Stadium

The matchup: The Spartans began their Class 6AI journey with an emphatic 49-14 win against Owasso. They can close the regular-season journey in the same fashion against the Trojans on Thursday in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN. Bixby has won the past two meetings, defeating Jenks 23-15 in 2021 and 42-41 in 2020. After a sluggish offensive start to the season, the Trojans enter Thursday’s contest averaging 48.6 points in their past four games.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World

