Week 10’s must-see game of the week: Jenks (7-2) at Bixby (9-0)

Week 10’s must-see game: Jenks (7-2) at Bixby (9-0)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Spartan Stadium
The matchup: The Spartans began their Class 6AI journey with an emphatic 49-14 win against Owasso. They can close the regular-season journey in the same fashion against the Trojans on Thursday in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN. Bixby has won the past two meetings, defeating Jenks 23-15 in 2021 and 42-41 in 2020. After a sluggish offensive start to the season, the Trojans enter Thursday’s contest averaging 48.6 points in their past four games.
— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World
