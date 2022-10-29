Week 10’s must-see game of the week: Jenks (7-2) at Bixby (9-0)

The matchup: The Spartans began their Class 6AI journey with an emphatic 49-14 win against Owasso. They can close the regular-season journey in the same fashion against the Trojans on Thursday in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN. Bixby has won the past two meetings, defeating Jenks 23-15 in 2021 and 42-41 in 2020. After a sluggish offensive start to the season, the Trojans enter Thursday’s contest averaging 48.6 points in their past four games.