Week 10 roundup: Grove races past Bishop Kelley; Collinsville downs Claremore

Class 5A: Grove 41, Bishop Kelley 20: Grove’s move to Class 5A has been flawless to this point. The Ridgerunners capped off the regular season with a blowout victory to segue into the playoffs.

The second-ranked Ridgerunners exploded out of the gate against Bishop Kelley with Emmanuel Crawford scoring on a 7-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. Then Gavin Stone scored on a 15-yard return for a touchdowns to put Grove up 13-0.

But Bishop Kelley came storming back.

Austin Munson found Reid Jones for a 3-yard touchdown pass, and Stice Smith connected with Mason McFarlane for a 17-yard touchdown pass and the Comets found themselves up 14-13. Then David Lenhard added a 7-yard touchdown run to put Bishop Kelley up 20-13.

Grove tied the game at 20 on Crawford’s 15-yard touchdown run before halftime.

The second half belonged to Grove.

Crawford accomplished the rest of the scoring with touchdown runs of 11 and 63 yards in the third quarter. He then had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Ridgerunners finished with 349 yards on the ground on 27 carries. Bishop Kelley had 229 yards on offense with 166 on the ground.

Grove will host Sapulpa to begin the playoffs, while Bishop Kelley will take on Del City.

Records: Grove 10-0 (7-0 5A-4); Bishop Kelley 5-5 (5-2)

Class 5A: Collinsville 28, Claremore 21: Sixth-ranked Collinsville closed the regular season with a second straight victory. And the Cardinals did so by out-lasting the Zebras in the second half.

Up 21-14 at halftime, Collinsville watched Claremore tie the game at 21 apiece midway through the third quarter. But the Cardinals went in front for good on Blake Gilkey’s 14-yard touchdown run with 4:01 left in the third quarter.

From there, both defenses stood strong to keep the game scoreless the rest of the way.

It was Gilkey who scored Collinsville’s first two touchdowns in the first half, and Jack Keith scored on a 6-yard run to give the Cardinals a 21-14 lead with less than two minutes until halftime.

Collinsville will open the playoffs with a 5A title game rematch against McAlester at home at Sallee Field. Claremore will venture to Coweta to open the postseason.

Records: Collinsville 9-1 (6-1 5A-4); Claremore 5-5 (3-4)

Class 4A: McLain 25, Oologah 13: McLain managed to get past Oologah with only 91 yards of total offense in the regular season finale. The Titans took advantage of six Oologah turnovers, including four lost fumbles.

McLain rushed out to a 19-0 lead thanks to two offensive scores (8-yard pass from Jonte Tims to Mikey McCombs and 6-yard pass from Tims to Erin Smith) and a defensive score (70-yard interception return for a touchdown by Dennis Nolan).

Oologah scored on Brad Hoisington’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Moore to cut McLain’s lead to 19-6 in the third quarter.

But McLain responded on Tims’ 48-yard touchdown pass to McCombs, and the Titans’ lead was insurmountable beyond that.

Tims finished with 89 yards through the air while completing 6 of 20 passes. McLain also finished with two rushing yards.

Records: McLain 5-5 (4-3 4A-3); Oologah 5-5 (4-3)

Class 3A: Metro Christian 41, North Rock Creek 12: Second-ranked Metro Christian polished off its District 3A-1 championship with another convincing victory. The Patriots finished with 354 yards on offense and limited North Rock Creek to 194 yards.

Metro Christian started the scoring on Seth McCoy’s 1-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Then the Patriots piled on in the second quarter.

Ethan Hodges scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, and Kirk Francis then found Breck Nauman for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Patriots then finished the second quarter on Isaac Penland’s 1-yard touchdown run and Tagg Campbell’s 1-yard touchdown pass from Francis.

The Patriots’ final touchdown was on Campbell’s 40-yard run in the third quarter.

Records: Metro Christian 10-0 (7-0 3A-1); North Rock Creek 3-7 (2-5)

Class 6AII: No. 6 Sand Springs 83, U.S. Grant 0: The first meeting between No. 6 Sand Springs (6-4, 4-3) and U.S. Grant (0-10, 0-7) wasn’t pretty.

The Sandites took a 48-0 lead in the first quarter on only eight offensive plays before coasting to a school-record 83-0 win — despite a running clock that didn’t stop for first downs, touchdowns, or anything else after the first quarter.

“I’ve been a part of some blowout losses before,” said Sand Springs head coach Bobby Klinck. “The way those kids carry themselves, it says a lot about the coaching staff and the type of people over there.”

Grant has been outscored 621 to 14 this season and arrived with only 19 players to a Senior Night affair that was moved forward a day due to impending inclement weather.

“It’s a big deal that they’re playing,” said Klinck. “High school football is more than just wins and losses.”

Every effort was made not to run up the score, as the Sandites went through four quarterbacks and five running backs while only running 26 offensive plays and three passes. Twenty-five different defenders registered tackles.

