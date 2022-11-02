Week 10 high school kickoff: Lincoln Christian's John Washington aims for regular-season milestone

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2,333: Edison quarterback Luke Parish's passing yards this season, believed to be a school record, surpassing Todd Beasley's total of 2,232 as an All-State selection in 1989. Parish concludes his high school football career at Rogers.

70: Points that 4A No. 1 Cushing (9-0) has scored in each of its past two games. Three times this season, Cushing has scored exactly 63 points. And on two occasions, the Tigers have scored 54. Cushing will look to complete its first undefeated regular season since 1996 at Skiatook.

5: Years since the Jay Bulldogs made the playoffs. At 4-5, the Bulldogs need a win over Holland Hall this week to claim a spot.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

John Washington, RB, Lincoln Christian

The senior is 1 yard shy of the 1,000-yard rushing mark entering 3A No. 1 Lincoln’s game against Locust Grove. Washington has accumulated 18 TDs on the ground as well. As a receiver, he has 29 catches for 499 yards and four TDs.

Maverick Price, K, Rejoice Christian

The junior has converted 4-of-4 field goal attempts this season, and has missed only two of his 68 PAT attempts for the 2A No. 2 Eagles. Watch for Price to continue his efficient kicking against Pawhuska.

Gabe Winfield, QB/DB, Colcord

This season, the junior has completed 93-of-134 passes for 1,749 yards and 25 TDs for the Class A No. 4 Hornets. Also has rushed for 12 TDs. On defense, had 42 tackles with two interceptions, including a pick-6. Winfield will look to finish off Colcord's first undefeated regular season since 2005 when it hosts Afton.

Kaleb Young, WR/DB, Holland Hall

Paces the Dutch in tackles (93). Holland Hall’s defense will be led by the senior in a crucial game against Jay.

Kayden McGee, WR, Muskogee

With 603 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, the junior has been a deep-threat favorite for quarterback Jamarian Ficklin. Watch for McGee’s performance as the Roughers attempt to win their district against Stillwater.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World