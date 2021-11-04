Week 10: High school football numbers to know

NUMBERS TO KNOW
96: Previous games between Claremore and Pryor. The former Verdigris Valley Conference archrivals meet again Friday in Pryor. Claremore leads 65-29-2 and had won five straight before Pryor rallied to win in overtime, 22-21, in Claremore last year.
48.8: Average margin of victory for Bixby’s Spartans, who take a 45-game winning streak to Booker T. Washington on Friday night. Their closest games of 2021 were a 23-15 win over Jenks on Sept. 3 and 42-14 win over Stillwater on Sept. 17.
35: Days since Class B No. 3 Davenport and No. 4 Regent Prep have allowed a point. Each has six shutouts this season, including three (along with a forfeit win) since Oct. 1. Davenport visits Regent to decide the District B-8 title.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bobby Belew, WR/SS, Pryor
Has nine TD receptions and leads Tigers with 153.8 all-purpose yards per game as archrival Claremore visits the Tigers on Friday.
Michael Fletcher, MLB, Coweta
Intense, brainy senior has 54 tackles and makes his 22nd consecutive start Friday as Tigers end the regular season at Durant. Scored a 32 on the ACT.
Luke Freeman, WR/FS, Victory Christian
Defensive ringleader for the Conquerors, who hope to slow down Beggs’ CJ Brown and Red Martel in Friday’s district showdown at Victory.
Blaine Hackler, RB/LB, Mounds
Has 13 rushing TDs, helping lead Golden Eagles to their first district title in 13 years. Mounds ends the regular season Friday at Liberty.
DaMicah Woods, LB/RB, Glenpool
Strong, fast sophomore has nine tackles for loss and seven rushing TDs as Warriors visit Sapulpa to decide a District 5A-4 playoff berth Friday.