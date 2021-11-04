Week 10: High school football numbers to know

NUMBERS TO KNOW

96: Previous games between Claremore and Pryor. The former Verdigris Valley Conference archrivals meet again Friday in Pryor. Claremore leads 65-29-2 and had won five straight before Pryor rallied to win in overtime, 22-21, in Claremore last year.

48.8: Average margin of victory for Bixby’s Spartans, who take a 45-game winning streak to Booker T. Washington on Friday night. Their closest games of 2021 were a 23-15 win over Jenks on Sept. 3 and 42-14 win over Stillwater on Sept. 17.

35: Days since Class B No. 3 Davenport and No. 4 Regent Prep have allowed a point. Each has six shutouts this season, including three (along with a forfeit win) since Oct. 1. Davenport visits Regent to decide the District B-8 title.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bobby Belew, WR/SS, Pryor

Has nine TD receptions and leads Tigers with 153.8 all-purpose yards per game as archrival Claremore visits the Tigers on Friday.

Michael Fletcher, MLB, Coweta