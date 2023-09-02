Thursday
Corn Bible 42, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Covington-Douglas 60, Medford 12
East Central 38, Hale 27
Elk City 28, Brudge Creek 8
Heritage Hall 47, Millwood 24
Hominy 41, Cleveland 12
Jay 30, Vinita 18
Kansas 27, Colcord 20
Laverne 50, Pioneer-PV 0
Liberty 21, Chouteau 16
Maud 16, Watts 6
Norman North 21, Norman 0
OKC Casady 14, Chr Heritage 12
Olive 35, Sasakwa 0
Piedmont 14, El Reno 6
Porum 45, S. Coffeyville 0
Ringling 15, Atoka 12
Salina 22, Locust Grove 6
Spiro 12, Panama 6, OT
Friday
Ada 41, Ardmore 0
Afton 34, Blackwell 9
Alva 39, Thomas-Fay-Custer 14
Antlers 30, Okmulgee 14
Arkoma 56, Midway 30
Barnsdall 52, Foyil 7
Beggs 48, Hugo 0
Bethany 51, John Marshall 34
Billings-Deer Creek Lamont 34, Fox 6
Bishop McGuinness 28, Clinton 0
Blanchard 61, Noble 18
Boone-Apache 48, Rush Springs 8
Cache 19, Altus 6
Caddo 60, Davenport 14
Canton 34, Geary 6
Carl Albert 40, Midwest City 13
Carnegie 26, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Cascia Hall 39, Rejoice Christian 23
Central (Marlow) 76, Bray-Doyle 28
Central (Sallisaw) 32, Heavener 23
Central 26, Memorial 0
Chandler 26, Stroud 6
Claremore 28, Bartlesville 27
Claremore Sequoyah 49, Checotah 27
Classen SAS 30, Bethel 22
Coalgate 22, Stratford 6
Collinsville 49, Oologah 21
Corn Bible Academy 42, Kremlin-Hillsdale 0
Crescent 54, Crooked Oak 0
Crossings Christian 41, Hennessey 7
Cushing 34, Bristow 21
Destiny Christian 36, Waurika 0
Dewar 52, Cherokee 6
Dewey 15, Nowata 12
Dickson 6, Tishomingo 0
Drumright 60, Depew 22
Durant 20, Broken Bow 19
Edmond Memorial 34, Deer Creek 31
Elgin 76, Anadarko 0
Elkhart (Kansas) 28, Boise City 22
Elmore City-Pernell 28, Allen 14
Enid 29, Ponca City 27
Fairview 42, Chisholm 0
Fort Gibson 22, Berryhill 19
Frederick 29, Wichita Falls City View (Texas) 22
Garber 64, Summit Christian 14
Glenpool 14, Skiatook 7
Gore 30, Keys 7
Grove 23, Miami 14
Gruver (Texas) 39, Texhoma-Goodwell 20
Guthrie 69, Woodward 0
Harrah 36, McLoud 0
Hartshorne 52, Wilburton 9
Haskell 20, Caney Valley 12
Hilldale 21, Edison 0
Hobart 44, Watonga 0
Holdenville 53, Wewoka 0
Holland Hall 14, Rogers 7
Hollis 28, Wilson 12
Hooker 36, Wheeler (TX) 16
Idabel 54, Kingston 13
Kiefer 64, Adair 26
Lawton 32, Duncan 26
Lawton MacArthur 27, Lawton Eisenhower 13
Lincoln (Ark.) 48, Westville 24
Lincoln Christian 56, Jones 34
Lindsay 30, Dibble 0
Lone Grove 42, Madill 20
Luther 38, Perry 6
Mangum 33, Comanche 7
Marlow 37, Chickasha 14
McAlester 17, Prescott (Ark.) 13
Merritt 70, Cordell 14
Metro Christian 35, NOAH 13
Minco 35, Mooreland 0
Moore 31, Edmond North 28
Morris 56, Kellyville 12
Morrison 30, Fairland 27
Mounds 28, Porter 22
Mountain View-Gotebo 26, Mayville 8
Muldrow 36, Tahlequah Sequoyah 14
Muskogee 57, Putnam City 0
Mustang 44, Southmoore 13
North Rock Creek 21, Little Axe 0
Okenee 38, Waynoka 28
Okla. Bible Academy 56, SW Covenant 12
Okla. Christian School 48, Community Christian 17
Owasso 34, Jenks 28
Paoli 48, Temple 38
Pawhuska 54, Cashion 6
Pawnee 62, Okemah 0
Perkins-Tryon 28, Tecumseh 0
Plainview 48, Pilot Point (Texas) 7
Pocola 42. Hackett (Ark.) 26
Putnam West 27, Putnam North 7
Rogers (Ark) 35, Bishop Kelley 7
Ryan 58, Thackerville 22
Sapulpa 41, Tahlequah 38
Seiling 52, Cyril 6
Seminole 28, Shawnee 25
Sharon-Mutual 52, Beaver 6
Southeast 27, Capitol Hill 0
Sperry 27, Verdigris 20
Stigler 43, Catoosa 20
Stilwell 34, Roland 19
Timberlake 48, Ringwood 38
Tipton 50, Alex 0
Tonkawa 46, Newkirk 31
Turpin 62, Tyrone 12
Union 27, Broken Arrow 17
US Grant 20, NW Classen 0
Valliant 46, Wynnewood 26
Vian 35, Eufaula 27
Victory Christian 58, Henryetta 13
Wagoner 24, Coweta 7
Walters 53, Healdton 0
Warner 61, Savanna 8
Washington 35, Sulphur 10
Weatherford 37, Kingfisher 17
Webbers Falls 56, Wesleyan Christian 27
Welch 28, Copan 26
Weleetka 50, Gans 0
Wetumka 61, Quinton 16
Wilson 26, Graham-Dustin 18
Woodland 42, Commerce 7
Wyandotte 32, Oklahoma Union 29
Yale 36, Coyle 0