Week 1: High school schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Fairland at Afton
Cleveland at Hominy
Duncan at Lawton
Vinita at Jay
Locust Grove at Salina
Tahlequah Sequoyah at Muldrow
Norman North at Norman
OKC Northwest at OKC U.S. Grant
Yukon at Westmoore
Friday
Kiefer at Adair
Antlers at Okmulgee
Del City at B.T. Washington
Barnsdall at Foyil
Bartlesville at Claremore
Beggs at Hugo
Fort Gibson at Berryhill
Classen SAS at Bethel
Rogers (Ark.) at Bishop Kelley
Bixby at Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.)
Bristow at Cushing
Union at Broken Arrow
Broken Bow at Durant
Caney Valley at Haskell
Rejoice Christian at Cascia Hall
Cashion at Pawhuska
Stigler at Catoosa
Memorial at Central
Stroud at Chandler
Claremore Sequoyah at Checotah
Edmond Santa Fe at Choctaw
Liberty at Chouteau
Mannford at Cleveland
Oologah at Collinsville
Woodland at Commerce
Copan at Welch
Coweta at Wagoner
Drumright at Depew
Dewar at Cherokee
Dewey at Nowata
Hale at East Central
Hilldale at Edison
Edmond Deer Creek at Edmond Memorial
Moore at Edmond North
Ponca City at Enid
Vian at Eufaula
Garber at Summit Christian
Skiatook at Glenpool
Keys at Gore
Grove at Miami
Henryetta at Victory Christian
Rogers at Holland Hall
Gravette (Ark.) at Inola
Jones at Lincoln Christian
Kellyville at Morris
Lawton Eisenhower at Lawton MacArthur
NOAH at Metro Christian
Midwest City at MWC Carl Albert
Porter at Mounds
Putnam City at Muskogee
Mustang at Southmoore
OKC Capitol Hill at OKC Southeast
Pawnee at Okemah
Putnam West at Putnam North
Stilwell at Roland
Sapulpa at Tahlequah
Shawnee at Seminole
Verdigris at Sperry
Westville at Lincoln (Ark.)
Ada at Ardmore
Owasso at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
McAlester vs Scotlandville (La) at Shreveport, 11 a.m.