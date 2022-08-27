 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 1: High school schedule

Week 1: High school schedule

Owasso vs. Bixby (copy)

Maggie Linn with Owasso Varsity Pom stands for the National Anthem before their football game against Bixby at H.A. Chapman Stadium on Thursday.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Fairland at Afton

Cleveland at Hominy

Duncan at Lawton

Vinita at Jay

Locust Grove at Salina

Tahlequah Sequoyah at Muldrow

Norman North at Norman

OKC Northwest at OKC U.S. Grant

Yukon at Westmoore

Friday

Kiefer at Adair

Antlers at Okmulgee

Del City at B.T. Washington

Barnsdall at Foyil

Bartlesville at Claremore

Beggs at Hugo

Fort Gibson at Berryhill

Classen SAS at Bethel

Rogers (Ark.) at Bishop Kelley

Bixby at Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.)

Bristow at Cushing

Union at Broken Arrow

Broken Bow at Durant

Caney Valley at Haskell

Rejoice Christian at Cascia Hall

Cashion at Pawhuska

Stigler at Catoosa

Memorial at Central

Stroud at Chandler

Claremore Sequoyah at Checotah

Edmond Santa Fe at Choctaw

Liberty at Chouteau

Mannford at Cleveland

Oologah at Collinsville

Woodland at Commerce

Copan at Welch

Coweta at Wagoner

Drumright at Depew

Dewar at Cherokee

Dewey at Nowata

Hale at East Central

Hilldale at Edison

Edmond Deer Creek at Edmond Memorial

Moore at Edmond North

Ponca City at Enid

Vian at Eufaula

Garber at Summit Christian

Skiatook at Glenpool

Keys at Gore

Grove at Miami

Henryetta at Victory Christian

Rogers at Holland Hall

Gravette (Ark.) at Inola

Jones at Lincoln Christian

Kellyville at Morris

Lawton Eisenhower at Lawton MacArthur

NOAH at Metro Christian

Midwest City at MWC Carl Albert

Porter at Mounds

Putnam City at Muskogee

Mustang at Southmoore

OKC Capitol Hill at OKC Southeast

Pawnee at Okemah

Putnam West at Putnam North

Stilwell at Roland

Sapulpa at Tahlequah

Shawnee at Seminole

Verdigris at Sperry

Westville at Lincoln (Ark.)

Ada at Ardmore

Owasso at Jenks, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

McAlester vs Scotlandville (La) at Shreveport, 11 a.m.

