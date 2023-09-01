Broken Arrow at Union
All six pickers chose Union
Jenks at Owasso
Wagoner County American-Tribune's John Ferguson: Jenks
Tulsa World's Bill Haisten: Jenks
Tulsa World's Barry Lewis: Jenks
Tulsa World's Juwan Lee: Owasso
Tulsa World's Patrick Prince: Jenks
Fox 23's Nathan Thompson: Jenks
Springfield Har-Ber at Bixby
All six pickers chose Bixby
Claremore at Bartlesville
John Ferguson: Claremore
Bill Haisten: Bartlesville
Barry Lewis: Bartlesville
Juwan Lee: Bartlesville
Patrick Prince: Bartlesville
Nathan Thompson: Bartlesville
Wagoner at Coweta
John Ferguson: Wagoner
Bill Haisten: Wagoner
Barry Lewis: Wagoner
Juwan Lee: Coweta
Patrick Prince: Wagoner
Nathan Thompson: Wagoner
Lincoln Christian at Jones
John Ferguson: Jones
Bill Haisten: Lincoln
Barry Lewis: Lincoln
Juwan Lee: Lincoln
Patrick Prince: Lincoln
Nathan Thompson: Lincoln
Holland Hall at Rogers
John Ferguson: Holland Hall
Bill Haisten: Holland Hall
Barry Lewis: Rogers
Juwan Lee: Holland Hall
Patrick Prince: Holland Hall
Nathan Thompson: Holland Hall
Collinsville at Oologah
John Ferguson: Collinsville
Bill Haisten: Collinsville
Barry Lewis: Collinsville
Juwan Lee: Collinsville
Patrick Prince: Oologah
Nathan Thompson: Collinsville
Glenpool at Skiatook
John Ferguson: Glenpool
Bill Haisten: Skiatook
Barry Lewis: Skiatook
Juwan Lee: Skiatook
Patrick Prince: Skiatook
Nathan Thompson: Glenpool
Sperry at Verdigris
All six pickers chose Verdigris
Cascia Hall at Rejoice Christian
All six pickers chose Rejoice
Metro Christian at NOAH
All six pickers chose Metro
Central at Memorial
All six pickers chose Central
East Central at Hale
All six pickers chose East Central
Cushing at Bristow
John Ferguson: Cushing
Bill Haisten: Cushing
Barry Lewis: Cushing
Juwan Lee: Cushing
Patrick Prince: Bristow
Nathan Thompson: Cushing