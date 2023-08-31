Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hudson Ball, DL, Jenks

Last week, Owasso had problems with Bixby’s pass rush — a factor in the offense being shut out for three-plus quarters. On Friday, the Rams will go against Ball, one of the state’s top pass rushers, in a compelling matchup of elite programs trying to bounce back from opening losses.

Moses Fullingim, RB, Lincoln Christian

Will be counted on to carry much of the offensive load early in the season as Lincoln breaks in a new receiving corps this season. Had 16 rushes for 96 yards and two TDs in the opener against 3A No. 5 Holland Hall. The 3A No. 2 Bulldogs visit 2A No. 5 Jones on Friday.

Canyon Hindman, QB, Pawhuska

It will be interesting to see how the junior, a first-year starter, follows up on last week’s big performance when he completed 10-of-12 passes for 294 yards and five TDs plus had two rushing touchdowns in an 82-0 win at Caney Valley. It was the most points the Huskies have scored in an opener since at least 1930. Pawhuska visits Cashion on Friday.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

118 Combined points by Sand Springs and Sapulpa in their season opener last week. The highest previous total in the Highway 97 rivalry that dates back to at least 1922 was 94 in Sand Springs’ 49-45 win in 2009. Sand Springs’ 64 points also were the most by a team in the rivalry since Sapulpa’s 60-19 win in 2002. Sand Springs has this week off while Sapulpa hosts Tahlequah on Friday.

41 Tackles by Bixby linebacker Hank Puckett in three games against Owasso dating back to last August. Puckett had 19 tackles last week, and 11 in both the 2022 season opener and 6AI state final against the Rams. On Friday, Puckett and the Spartans will host Springdale (Ark.) Har-Ber. Laat year, Puckett and the Bixby defense dominated in a 59-0 win.

14 Consecutive years that Wagoner is opening its season against Coweta.

— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

