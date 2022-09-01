Week 1 high school football kickoff: Blake Gilkey leads 5A defending champion Collinsville in opener against Oologah

NUMBERS TO KNOW

241: Career wins for Wagoner coach Dale Condict. With a win against Coweta on Friday, Condict can tie former Jenks coach Allan Trimble on the all-time win list at 242.

644: Days since Jenks and Owasso last played. The Trojans defeated the Rams 39-15 in the state semifinals en route to winning a state championship. The teams have combined to win the past three Class 6AI state titles.

1: Oklahoma team playing in Louisiana. McAlester travels to the Pelican State on Saturday to play Scotlandville (Louisiana) in the Battle on the Border Showcase.

167: Career catches for Rejoice's Jay Miller. Twelve of those came against Cascia Hall in a 2020 game. The two teams meet again Friday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Blake Gilkey, LB, Collinsville

Senior linebacker finished last season with 92 tackles and five sacks for the Cardinals. Gilkey also serves as the primary running back at Collinsville, and should produce on both sides of the ball against Oologah.

Russel Dugger, QB, Catoosa

Senior is in his second season as Catoosa's starter after moving from Owasso. Catoosa was one of last year's most improved teams and looks to build on that success when it opens at home against Stigler on Friday.

Grayson Tempest, ATH, Union

Senior scored on a 95-yard kickoff return and a 1-yard rushing touchdown in the Redhawks' rout of Westmoore. Tempest will look to continue the creativity against Broken Arrow on Friday.

Kade Matthews, WR, Broken Arrow

Matthews led the Tigers in yards last week against Bentonville (Arkansas) with 82 on four receptions. Watch for him to continue being a viable passing option for quarterbacks Owen Jones and Cooper Bates against Union.

Jackson Standlee, DL, Jenks

Owasso’s offensive line was smothered by Bixby’s defense in the opening week. Watch for the 6-foot-4, 238-pound Standlee and the rest of Jenks’ defense to continue pressuring Rams’ QB Mason Willingham.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World