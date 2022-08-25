Week 0: Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang's Friday night football weather forecast

Friday night forecast
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s weather forecast for Friday night football:
Tonight will be warm and dry with a light southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Kickoff: Clear, 95°. Halftime: Clear, 92°. End of game: Clear, 88°
Friday night forecast
Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s weather forecast for Friday night football:
Tonight will be warm and dry with a light southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
Kickoff: Clear, 95°. Halftime: Clear, 92°. End of game: Clear, 88°
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Cole Adams' January message: “Dad, you won’t believe this. Guess who I just got an offer from. Alabama!”
Loren Montgomery says even as the smallest school in 6AI, he expects Bixby to win every week and expects to score another championship.
Rankings are based on past performance, projected 2022 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible, but all in this year's top 10 are seniors.
Bixby-Owasso, Lincoln Christian-Holland Hall, Jenks-Edmond Santa Fe are this week's top matchups.
Coaches rate Union and Owasso even in their district race. Other projected district winners include Jenks, Booker T. Washington, McAlester and Collinsville.
It looks like a four-team scramble for the title with Union, Bixby and Owasso as other top contenders.
Harris hammered his way to three touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Springdale Har-Ber in the preseason Stan Martin Gridiron Classic at Union.
Jenks is among the four defending state champions ranked No. 1 to enter the 2022 season.
Mylan Owens scored the winning TD with 3:15 left.
Havens started most of Owasso's games during the past two seasons.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.