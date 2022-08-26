Week 0: Lincoln Christian dominates Holland Hall in 3A finals rematch

Lincoln Christian’s Griffin Dyer has produced several important kickoff returns during his career.

Dyer, however, had never scored on an opening kickoff until Friday night when he began the season with a bang at Holland Hall’s Hardesty Field.

“Every time before I lock into a game I always picture success,” Dyer said. “And it happened.”

Dyer’s 93-yard kickoff return set the tone for No. 2 Lincoln Christian’s 56-7 victory over No. 5 Holland Hall in a season-opening rematch of the past two Class 3A state finals — both won by Holland Hall.

“It felt great,” Dyer said. “I was just hoping I wouldn’t get caught and I didn’t. It was a fun time with the team.”

Dyer averaged 38.4 yards on 12 returns last season. This was his first kickoff return since his dramatic 58-yard kickoff return in the last minute of last year’s semifinals at Heritage Hall set up Max Brown’s winning TD run for the Bulldogs. In last year’s title game, Holland Hall didn’t give Dyer a chance for a return.

“We started strong and you can’t get off to any better start than taking the opening kickoff back,” Lincoln coach Jerry Ricke said. “We work on special teams a lot and Griffin made a huge play for us. He’s done that in the past for us.”

Luke Milligan, in his first start as Lincoln’s quarterback as Brown’s successor, didn’t mind being handed a 7-0 lead before taking his first snap.

“That was amazing,” Milligan said. “I saw Griffin on the sideline and coach Ricke walked over and said, ‘Nice to have a lead?’ and I said, ‘Yes it is.’ “

Air Force commit Easton Rogers scored the next two TDs on short runs for a 21-0 lead less than nine minutes into the game. Rogers set up his first TD with an interception as he helped lead a Bulldogs defense that allowed only 50 yards in the first half.

“We’ve got a lot of guys returning, we’ve bonded throughout the year and we’re going to have an elite defense,” Rogers said.

John Washington’s 15-yard TD run early in the second quarter increased the lead to 28-0. Milligan then delivered scoring tosses of 27 yards to Cam Dooley and 4 yards to Dylan Baldridge as the Bulldogs took a 42-0 lead into halftime. Milligan completed 13-of-14 passes for 196 yards — all in the first half.

Holland Hall opened the second half with a six-play, 76-yard drive, capped by Matthew Underwood, in his first start as the Dutch’s QB, throwing a 22-yard TD pass to Parker Jenney.

But Lincoln Christian responded with two TDs in the next two minutes. Lincoln’s offensive starters, who were taken out of the game late in the first half, returned for the Bulldogs’ first possession of the second half. That turned out to be brief as Washington scored from 31 yards out on the second play. After a Dutch fumble, Moses Fullingim’s 5-yard run was the final TD.

For Ricke, the atmosphere did feel a bit different than the typical opener as the Bulldogs went against an opponent that has handed them their only two losses in the past three years — in the 2020 and ‘21 state finals.

“It did because it’s Holland Hall and we just played them in our last game,” Ricke said. “It was fun and I had a blast, and obviously the kids enjoyed it a lot.”

Rogers added, “It was awesome to play the game, but we have a long season ahead of us. We’ll be chasing that gold ball again and that’s pretty much our main goal.”

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 56, HOLLAND HALL 7

Lincoln;21;21;14;0;—;56

Holland Hall;0;0;7;0;—;7

LC — Dyer 93 kickoff return (Lancaster kick)

LC — Rogers 5 run (Lancaster kick)

LC — Rogers 1 run (Lancaster kick)

LC — Washington 15 run (Lancaster kick)

LC — Dooley 27 pass from Milligan (Lancaster kick)

LC — Baldridge 4 pass from Milligan (Lancaster kick)

HH — Jenney 22 pass from Underwood (Trimble kick)

LC — Washington 31 run (Lancaster kick)

LC — M.Fullingim 5 run (Housley kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — LC 20, HH 11; Rushes-Yards — LC 28-180, HH 33-81; Comp-Att-Int — LC 16-18-0, HH 13-21-2. Passing Yards — LC 210, HH 125. Fumbles-Lost — LC 0-0, HH 2-1. Penalty Yards — LC 3-25, HH 1-10. Total Yards — LC 390, HH 206. Punts-Avg. — LC 3-35.7, HH 5-34.6.