Week 0: Jamond Silas, Bill Shaw lead Central past McLain

Just when McLain seemed on the verge of a possible comeback, Bill Shaw's kickoff return was a quick, huge boost for Central.

Shaw returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown to gave Central breathing room in its 20-6, season-opening victory over rival McLain on Friday night at McLain's Melvin Driver Stadium.

"Luckily for us they kicked the ball off and Bill made a great play returning, and we made some excellent blocks," said Central coach Kip Shaw. "It made it easy not having to score another touchdown on offense."

McLain had narrowed its deficit to 14-6 on a 23-yard touchdown toss off a swing pass from Jonte Tims to Nia Parker with 7:23 left in the fourth quarter, but Shaw scored on the ensuing kickoff.

Central allowed just the one TD against an improved McLain offense that featured Taizhon Harvey's 158 yards on 22 carries.

"We played great defense all night," Shaw said. "I've said it all along, my defensive staff does a great job."

The game was a defensive stalemate until Mylan Owens broke free through a big initial hole and bulled his way into the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown run with 2:50 left in the second quarter. With the ensuing extra point blocked, Central led 6-0, and took that lead into halftime.

Omarr Washington led McLain's defense with two interceptions in the first quarter. The first interception was worthy of an ESPN highlight, as he leaped over a Central receiver to strip the ball from the receiver on fourth-and-10 from the McLain 41 midway through the quarter.

Washington's second interception came on a deep pass at the McLain goal line, thwarting another Central scoring opportunity.

"Omarr Washington is a ball player," said McLain coach and former Central standout Willie Ponder of the 6-foot, 154-pound Washington. "He is a junior who wants to be different. Omarr is one of my best guys. He's quiet, he's not the flashy guy. Every time they threw it his way he either intercepted it or he blocked it out."

Central was able to extend its halftime lead to 14-0 on the first possession of the second half when quarterback Jamond Silas scored on an 8-yard run with and then Silas completed a 2-point conversion pass to Rayeon Delozier.

Despite Central's slow start on offense, Central was able to eventually step up in great part to Owens, Silas, Shaw. Owens finished with 78 yards rushing on 19 carries, and Shaw caught a 44-yarder from Silas on the third quarter scoring drive.

"They decided they were going to do what they were coached to do," said coach Shaw his team. "We had some kids make some plays."

CENTRAL 20, MCLAIN 6

Central;0;6;8;6;--;20

McLain;0;0;0;6;--;6

C -- Owens 22 run (kick blocked)

C -- Silas 8 run (Delozier from Silas)

M -- Parker 23 pass from Sims (run failed)

C -- Shaw 83 kickoff return (pass failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs -- M 15, C 15. Rushes-Yards -- M 34-191, C 34-180. Comp-Att-Int -- M 9-18-1, C 6-18-2. Passing Yards -- M 70, C 100. Fumbles-Lost -- M 4-1, 1-0. Penalty Yards -- M 7-62, C 1-5. Total Yards -- M 261, C 280. Punts-Avg. -- M 4-34.5, C 1-40.