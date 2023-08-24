That's what former Jenks coach Allan Trimble would say sometimes when he was asked in presea…
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Owen Darby, RB/CB, Cascia Hall
Came up with the game-saving interception in last year's opener against Victory Christian. On offense, look for the junior to get more carries this season after rushing for 354 yards and four touchdowns in 2022.
Deacon Hendren, Athlete, Pawhuska
The four-year starter will be used as either a quarterback, running back or receiver on offense, and at safety on defense. Could have a breakout season. Had a TD in last year's opening win against Caney Valley.
Trey Pope, QB, Central
Sophomore quarterback scored the winning TD on a dazzling run in overtime last week to lead the Braves over McLain in the Grady Skillern All-City Preview. The rematch is Friday night at Central.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
748: Fewer miles that Pryor is traveling for its season opener compared to last year. The Tigers are making the 16-mile trip to Locust Grove on Friday. In 2022, Pryor opened the season in Florida at Pensacola Catholic.
512: Career tackles for Victory Christian linebacker Teyton "Tot" Chandler going into Friday's season opener at Cascia Hall.
9: Consecutive state finals for Bixby. The Spartans, who opened the season Thursday against Owasso, can snap a tie with Morrison (1986-94) for the most consecutive championshoip game appearances.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World