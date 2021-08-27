 Skip to main content
Week 0: Friday night kickoff with FOX23
Week 0: Friday night kickoff with FOX23

Bixby vs Mansfield Timberview (copy)

Bixby’s Braylin Presley has scored three career TDs in two previous games against Mansfield Timberview.

 Photo by BRANDON WADE/For the Tulsa World

James Aydelott’s forecast

Kickoff: Sunny, 90°

Halftime: Clear, 85°

End of game: Clear, 81°

On FOX23 tonight

6 p.m.: Live from the FOX23 Game of the Week, Mansfield Timberview at Bixby

10:15 p.m.: Live from Mansfield Lake Ridge at Union; highlights from Mansfield Timberview at Bixby, Owasso at Edmond Santa Fe, Sapulpa at Sand Springs, Beggs at Lincoln Christian, Checotah at Metro Christian, and All Saints at Holland Hall.

YurView Game of the Week

Sapulpa at Sand Springs, 7 p.m.

Cox TV (Ch. 3) — This is the 95th edition of the Highway 97 rivalry. Sand Springs won last year’s meeting, 21-17.

