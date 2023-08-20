Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

QUARTERBACKS

SHAKER REISIG

Union, 6-1, 200, Jr.

Shaker Reisig received the second-highest vote total this summer after finishing out of the top five at QB in last year's contest. Reisig completed 74.2% of his passes last year as threw for 26 touchdowns and averaged 219 yards per game in his first season with the Redhawks after moving from Jenks, where he won a state title in 2021. Union coach Kirk Fridrich said, "He's been really good, he has had a great offseason, been outstanding in practice. He's like having a coach on the field. Just the maturity at a young age and he is so far along physically, really waiting for everyone to catch up to him. The game has become slow to him." About half of his TD passes last year were caught by returning receiver Jino Boyd. "He's a great quarterback, everything we need, he's awesome. I know I can trust him."

YOUR PICKS

1. Shaker Reisig, Union 6,072

2. Owen Jones, Jenks 855

3. Jaxon Woods, Hominy

4. Kale Charbonneau, Wagoner

5. Ayden Hamilton, Victory Christian

The others (in alphabetical order): Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee; Coton Howard, Sapulpa; Cale Marley, Rejoice Christian; Luke Milligan, Lincoln Christian; JohnMark Roller, Regent Prep

OUR PICKS

1. Reisig

2. Ficklin

3. Woods

4. Charboneau

5. Howard

6. Roller

7. Milligan

8. Marley

9. Hamilton

10. Jones

RUNNING BACKS

PJ WALLACE

Bartlesville, 6-2, 205, Jr.

PJ Wallace had a breakout sophomore season in 2022. He rushed for 1,731 yards on 298 carries and had 14 TDs overall. Against Lawton, he had 41 rushes for 245 yards and three TDs, including the overtime winner to give the Bruins their first playoff victory since 2015. In the voting. Wallace outdistanced Jordan Schelling, who nearly gave Union a fourth readers' poll winner, and Kansas commit Red Martel, who moved up to third after finishing fifth last season. "I am honored and very thankful for everyone who voted for me in the contest," Wallace said. "There are some very talented running backs on that list. I and our O-line are looking forward to reaching my goal of 2,000 rushing yards this season and for our Bruins team making a deep run in the playoffs." Wallace has improved his 40 time to 4.5.

YOUR PICKS

1. PJ Wallace, Bartlesville 1,882

2. Jordan Schelling, Union 1,138

3. Red Martel, Beggs

4. Kaydin Jones, Jenks

5. LoLo Bell, Coweta

The others: Isaac Arce, Rogers; Tariek Johnson, Owasso; Kenneth Page, Sand Springs; Marco Smith, Sapulpa; Micah Teel, Claremore.

OUR PICKS

1. Martel

2. Jones

3. Schelling

4. Bell

5. Page

6. Johnson

7. Smith

8. Wallace

9. Teel

10. Arce

RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

JOSH FORD

Stillwater, 6-6, 230, Sr.

In 6AII-1 coaches' voting, it's a close call between Stillwater and Muskogee when determining the preseason favorite in the district race -- about as close as the voting for the area's top receiver/tight end. With a rally in the final few days, Stillwater tight end Josh Ford edged Muskogee wideout Kayden McGee by 43 votes as the winner -- by far the smallest margin among the seven positions in the contest. Both Ford and McGee are major college commits -- Ford with Oklahoma State and McGee with UNLV. Look for Ford, a teriffic blocker, to become more of a factor in the passing game this season. Last year, he had 19 catches for 140 yards and three touchdowns to help Stillwater win the Class 6AII state championship.

YOUR PICKS

1. Josh Ford, Stillwater 795

2. Kayden McGee, Muskogee 752

3. J'Kharri Thomas, Owasso

4. Kordell Gouldsby, Bixby

5. Jino Boyd, Union

The others: Kayeb Barnett, Broken Arrow; Kylen Edwards, Sapulpa; Hudson Henslick, Collinsville; Corey Rowland, Edison; Heston Thompson, Stillwater

OUR PICKS

1. Boyd

2. Henslick

3. Gouldsby

4. McGee

5. Barnett

6. Thomas

7. Thompson

8. Rowland

9. Ford

10. Edwards

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

JESSE JONES JR.

Union, 6-2, 280, Jr.

Jesse Jones is one of the three position winners who are former Jenks players now at Union and received the most votes of any winner. "I'm grateful to everyone who took the time to vote for me," he said. "It really is a blessing." As a freshman, Jones started 10 games at left guard for Jenks' 2021 Class 6AI state title team. He was selected as the offensive line player of the championship game by Jenks' coaching staff. Jones then moved to Union when his father was hired as a Redhawks offensive line coach. After his freshman season, he was the Class of '25 MVP at LSU's offensive line camp. Last year, he started at right tackle for Union. He led the team in four of the five categories graded (assignment, technique, effort and overall grade). Jones enters this season at left tackle and also will be playing on the defensive line.

YOUR PICKS

1. Jesse Jones, Union 6,926

2. Gavin Kirby, Jenks 694

3. David Smithwick, Lincoln Christian

4. Colten Christian, Collinsville

5. Ezra Ballinger, NOAH

The others: Blake Cherry and Ryker Haff, Owasso; Brody Duffel and Evan McClure, Bixby; Jack Michalcik, Metro Christian

OUR PICKS

1. Duffel

2. Christian

3. Cherry

4. Haff

5. McClure

6. Ballinger

7. Jones

8. Kirby

9. Michalcik

10. Smithwick

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

HUDSON BALL

Jenks, 6-2, 238, Jr.

Hudson Ball emerged as a defensive force during his sophomore year as he produced 99 tackles, 28 quarterback hurries and five sacks. Combined with Ashton Cunningham on the decisive blocked field goal that capped a comeback Class 6AI quarterfinal win at Mustang. Recovered an onside kick in a 38-35 victory that snapped Bixby's 58-game winning streak. In ninth grade, Ball was at Arkansas powerhouse Shiloh Christian roster when his family moved to Jenks. Had a key sack for Shiloh in its Class 4A semifinal win in 2021. Expected to be the state's top defensive line recruit in the Class of 2025.

YOUR PICKS

1. Hudson Ball, Jenks 1,433

2. Derrick Osmond, Broken Arrow 897

3. Sam Rhoades, Bishop Kelley

4. Deacon Peterson, Coweta

5. Danny Okoye, NOAH

The others: Trey Barnes, Union; Kason Hatley and Brandon Hobbs, Bixby; Reid Jones, Bishop Kelley; Alex Shieldnight, Wagoner;

OUR PICKS

1. Okoye

2. Shieldnight

3. Ball

4. Rhoades

5. Osmond

6. Hobbs

7. Jones

8. Hatley

9. Peterson

10. Barnes

LINEBACKERS

KEYTON COLE

Wagoner, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Keyton Cole recorded a team-high 117 tackles last season, including 12 in the title game, to help the Bulldogs win the Class 4A gold ball. Combined on the fourth-down tackle that set up Wagoner's winning drive in the championship game. Also in 2022, he had four fumble recoveries and three sacks. Wagoner coach Dale Condict said, "Keyton had a breakout season in 2023 that started with a week one fumble recovery for a TD vs. Coweta and ended with him being our leading tackler and a state championship. Keyton has elite linebacker speed, running a laser 4.61 40 this summer. He loves the weight room and we expect big things from him again this season."

YOUR PICKS

1. Keyton Cole, Wagoner 1,831

2. Jett Calmus, Jenks 1,530

3. Sam McCormick, Bixby

4. Teyton "Tot" Chandler, Victory Christian

5. Hank Puckett, Bixby

The others: Lane Condry, Broken Arrow; Jack Keith, Collinsville; Cord Nolan, Bixby; Corley Wagner, Metro Christian; Noah Willson, Pawhuska

OUR PICKS

1. Chandler

2. Puckett

3. McCormick

4. Condry

5. Nolan

6. Keith

7. Wagner

8. Cole

9. Willson

10. Calmus

DEFENSIVE BACKS

ASHTON CUNNINGHAM

Union, 5-10, 155, Jr.

Moves to the Redhawks after showing a knack for big plays with Jenks last season. In Week 9, he blocked an overtime extra-point kick to end a 35-34 overtime victory over Broken Arrow. In the Class 6AI quarterfinals, blocked a last-second field goal to cap a comeback win over at Mustang. Overall for the season, he had 43 tackles with 16 pass breakups and two interceptions. Cunningham received the third-most votes overall behind Union teammates Jesse Jones Jr. and Shaker Reisig. In the DB voting, he outdistanced last year's winner, Beggs' Ryan Grayson. Cunningham is making a smooth transition to Union. "He's done a good job," Redhawks coach Kirk Fridrich said. "He's really had a great last couple weeks, we're excited about his play and how far he's come."

YOUR PICKS

1. Ashton Cunningham, Union 5,684

2. Ryan Grayson, Beggs 940

3. Devon Jordan, Union

4. Sam Stone, Jenks

5. Donovin Hardaway, Broken Arrow

The others: Issac Covington, Union; Witt Edwards, Wagoner; Jaylen Jones and Derek Lockridge, Owasso; Matson Swanson, Wagoner;

OUR PICKS

1. Jordan

2. Edwards

3. Grayson

4. Covington

5. Cunningham

6. Stone

7. Hardaway

8. Jones

9. Lockridge