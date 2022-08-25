Watch Now: Week Zero high school football kickoff: Ethan Clark leads Cascia Hall against Victory; Pryor heads to the beach

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ethan Clark, RB/LB, Cascia Hall

Besides being the Commandos' leading tackler last season, he rushed for 265 yards and four TDs in a pair of wins against Victory Christian in 2021. The teams meet again Friday.

Easton Rogers, RB/LB, Lincoln Christian

The Air Force commit rushed for 727 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. Lincoln opens Friday against Holland Hall in a rematch of the past two Class 3A finals.

Milton White, LG/NG, Jenks

In charge of protecting Trojan quarterback Ike Owens, and opening holes for running backs Jalyn Stanford and Jaiden Carroll. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound senior lineman is in his third year as a starter on the offensive line, but in his first on the other side of the ball.

De’Marion Thomas, DL, Union

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman committed to Vanderbilt this offseason. Look for Thomas to wreak havoc against Westmoore on Friday night.

Dietrich Moore, LB, Broken Arrow

Returns after suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus this past October. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound linebacker had three interceptions last season.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

2,438: Rushing yards Grove RB Emmanuel Crawford accumulated in 2021. With more than 4,400 yards rushing yards in his career, he can finish near the top of the state’s all-time list.

764: Miles that Pryor is traveling to Florida for its season opener at Pensacola Catholic. Pryor will also make that trip for next year's opener. The trips will include a trip to the beach.

18: State championships for Jenks. The Trojans can not only tie this season the all-time state record of 19, currently held solely by Ada, but also win their third consecutive title.

— Dean Ruhl, Tulsa World