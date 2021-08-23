Watch now: Week 0's top games - Top matchup has history of high scoring, Braylin Presley highlights

Series history: Owasso won 48-21 in last year's opener — the first meeting between the teams. The Rams scored on five of their first eight snaps.

3. 2A No. 2 Beggs at 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian

The outlook: Look for a closer game than Lincoln's 36-8 win in last year's opener at Beggs. Lincoln won a state title in 2019 and was the runner-up last year. In the past four years, Beggs has been a state runner-up twice and semifinalist twice.

Key matchup: Beggs running back CJ Brown against Lincoln's defense, led by linebacker Tyler Johnson. Last year, Lincoln won that battle as Johnson and his teammates held Brown, an OSU commit, to 49 yards on 13 carries. Lincoln quarterback Max Brown had two TD runs against Beggs last year.

Series history: Lincoln leads 2-1. Beggs won 43-14 in the 2017 playoffs and Lincoln won 30-0 in the 2009 playoffs.

4. 6AI Jenks at Mansfield (Texas) Summit

The outlook: The defending state champion Trojans return to Texas for the first time since opening the 2019 season with a 38-0 win at Mansfield Legacy. Summit, 8-5 last year, is No. 10 in Dave Campbell's Texas Football 5AI rankings.