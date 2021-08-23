Watch now: Week 0's top games - Top matchup has history of high scoring, Braylin Presley highlights

All season openers are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. Mansfield (Texas) Timberview at 6AII No. 1 Bixby
The outlook: Three-time defending 6AII state champion Bixby carries a 36-game winning streak that started in a thriller against Timberview in 2018.
Key players: Bixby running back Braylin Presley was the 2020 World state player of the year. He had 2,471 rushing-receiving yards and 37 TDs overall. Christian Burke will make his first varsity start at QB for Bixby and one of his receiving targets will be OU commit Luke Hasz. For Timberview, Toddrick Dixon is a shutdown cornerback, Titus Evans is the top receiver (30 catches, 5 TDs in 2020) and Jarvis Reed averaged 8.1 yards per carry last year.
Series history: The series resumes after COVID interrupted last year. In 2019, Presley had two TDs in a 77-44 rout at Timberview. In 2018, Presley's first career TD proved to be the winner in a 36-33 victory at Bixby.
2. 6AI: No. 2 Owasso at No. 4 Edmond Santa Fe
The outlook: The teams were on a collision course to meet in last year's title game until Jenks defeated Owasso in the semifinals.
Key matchup: Santa Fe wideout Talyn Shettron against the Rams’ secondary. Owasso won that matchup last year as it held Shettron, the state's top receiver and now an OSU commit, to three catches for 35 yards. In contrast, Santa Fe couldn't stop Owasso's Cole Adams, who produced TDs as a passer, rusher and receiver. And he blocked a punt.
Series history: Owasso won 48-21 in last year's opener — the first meeting between the teams. The Rams scored on five of their first eight snaps.
3. 2A No. 2 Beggs at 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian
The outlook: Look for a closer game than Lincoln's 36-8 win in last year's opener at Beggs. Lincoln won a state title in 2019 and was the runner-up last year. In the past four years, Beggs has been a state runner-up twice and semifinalist twice.
Key matchup: Beggs running back CJ Brown against Lincoln's defense, led by linebacker Tyler Johnson. Last year, Lincoln won that battle as Johnson and his teammates held Brown, an OSU commit, to 49 yards on 13 carries. Lincoln quarterback Max Brown had two TD runs against Beggs last year.
Series history: Lincoln leads 2-1. Beggs won 43-14 in the 2017 playoffs and Lincoln won 30-0 in the 2009 playoffs.
4. 6AI Jenks at Mansfield (Texas) Summit
The outlook: The defending state champion Trojans return to Texas for the first time since opening the 2019 season with a 38-0 win at Mansfield Legacy. Summit, 8-5 last year, is No. 10 in Dave Campbell's Texas Football 5AI rankings.
Key matchup: Jenks will have a QB making his first varsity start — junior Ike Owens or freshman Shaker Reisig. They will go against an inexperienced Summit defense. Summit returns starting QB David Hopkins, who passed for 1,576 yards and 16 TDs last year, but threw too many interceptions (13). He also rushed for 562 yards and nine TDs. Hopkins will face a veteran Trojans defense filled with playmakers.
5. 5A: No. 5 Coweta at No. 4 OKC McGuinness
The outlook: Coweta gets a chance for revenge after a 39-12 loss to McGuinness in last year's quarterfinals.
Notable: McGuinness has been the state runner-up in four of the past five seasons.
Best of the rest
6AII No. 4 B.T. Washington at Southmoore (Thursday): This has the potential to be Washington's best team since winning the 2017 state title. Will be shown on YurView (Cox-3).
6AI No. 5 Broken Arrow at Mansfield (Texas) Legacy: Josh Blankenship makes his debut as Broken Arrow's head coach.
Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge at 6AI No. 1 Union: It's the first official game at Union's new stadium. Lake Ridge was 0-10 last year, but competitive in many of its games. The first two games in this series were classics: Union hosted a 36-30 win in 2018, but lost 47-44 at Lake Ridge in 2019.
McLain at Central (at Webster): Central rallied for a 12-8 win over McLain en route to winning the Grady Skillern All-City Preview last week.
5A No. 9 Sapulpa at 6AII No. 8 Sand Springs: Sand Springs won 21-17 in the Highway 97 rivalry last year. This 95th edition of the rivalry will be a YurView Ford Game of the Week (Cox-3).