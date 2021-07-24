Watch now: Top All-World defensive lineman Chris McClellan looks for `special year' after move to Owasso

OWASSO — Owasso's Chris McClellan is widely regarded to be among the nation's top-20 defensive linemen in the Class of 2022 for college recruiters.
McClellan, who is committed to the 2022 All-American Bowl, has received offers from 35 Power-5 schools.
For his senior season, McClellan will make the transition to Class 6AI football after moving from 5A Edison. The Rams are led by Bill Blankenship, a former University of Tulsa head coach. It's a move that should help McClellan a year from now at the collegiate level.
So how does McClellan compare being at Owasso to Edison?
"It's very much different, very much like a college atmosphere," McClellan said. "Everything is faster, more serious, everything's better, smoother. The transition is great."
McClellan is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the All-World Preseason Football Rankings. He entered the 2020 season ranked No. 5.
Last year, McClellan had 66 tackles with five sacks on a 3-7 Edison team. In 2019, he helped the Eagles reach the 5A quarterfinals with their best season since 1992. That experience gave him the taste of a postseason run that he wants to enjoy this year with a state title. Owasso has won two of the past four 6AI championships.
McClellan moved to Owasso during the middle of the past school year.
"He's fit in well," Blankenship said.
McClellan enjoys being with his new teammates.
"It's gone pretty well for me, I knew it wasn't going to be hard to get acclimated," McClellan said. "I've learned the defense and I'm glad to be with guys who want to get out there and play."
Since last season, McClellan's stock has risen with college recruiters after impressive camp performances.
"Those camps, of course you get the stars and the offers come in, but for me it's all about the competition," McClellan said. "In a COVID year we really didn't get many camps going into my junior year, so it's like I'm trying to prove myself.
"I feel like I'm better than a 3-star or 4-star player, I was trying to get respect and compete and that's what those camps were for. I see opportunity and I've got to grasp it. I can't leave no stone unturned."
McClellan's favorite NFL players are a pair of All-Pro defensive linemen.
"I try to model my play off of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald — how I do my pass rush, how I look at stuff and I watch them, and incorporate it into my game," McClellan said.
McClellan is excited about the potential of this year's Rams defense that includes Michael Jamerson, another returnee from last summer's All-World D-line rankings. Jamerson also moves up four slots to No. 5.
"Since I've been in high school, I've always played with a pretty great defensive line, and it never came close to this," McClellan said. "We've got MJ, Tyler Rich, Gage Smith. All are great guys, strong, powerful, great D-linemen.
"I think we're going to do something special this year, very special."