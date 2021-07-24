Watch now: Top All-World defensive lineman Chris McClellan looks for `special year' after move to Owasso

"He's fit in well," Blankenship said.

McClellan enjoys being with his new teammates.

"It's gone pretty well for me, I knew it wasn't going to be hard to get acclimated," McClellan said. "I've learned the defense and I'm glad to be with guys who want to get out there and play."

Since last season, McClellan's stock has risen with college recruiters after impressive camp performances.

"Those camps, of course you get the stars and the offers come in, but for me it's all about the competition," McClellan said. "In a COVID year we really didn't get many camps going into my junior year, so it's like I'm trying to prove myself.

"I feel like I'm better than a 3-star or 4-star player, I was trying to get respect and compete and that's what those camps were for. I see opportunity and I've got to grasp it. I can't leave no stone unturned."

McClellan's favorite NFL players are a pair of All-Pro defensive linemen.

"I try to model my play off of Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald — how I do my pass rush, how I look at stuff and I watch them, and incorporate it into my game," McClellan said.