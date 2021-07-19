Watch Now: Title-game heroics lift Bixby's Jack Puckett, Beau Bertelli in All-World linebacker rankings

BIXBY — Bixby's defense has often been overshadowed by its prolific offense during the Spartans' run of six Class 6AII state titles in seven years.

However, the defense enjoyed its time in the spotlight last December when it shut out Choctaw during the second half of the Spartans' 17-14 victory in the state title game.

"Our offense was playing a real good defense, so sometimes when something's not going right you have to fill in somewhere else to make up for it," linebacker Jack Puckett said. "I think that's what we can equate the state game to our toughness and doing our job."

Puckett dominated in the final moments with 2 1/2 sacks on Choctaw's final four snaps. He also had two tackles on that last possession.

"It's definitely up to now the greatest feeling in my life for sure," Puckett said. "My teammates put me in that position. No one was scared in the last minute- and-a-half, they all did their job and I took care of my job. And luckily I was in position to make those plays. Those plays were extremely fun to make and I look forward to making them again.

"It was great to have that opportunity, for sure, to just be out there. We weren't doing anything special, we were doing our jobs, just playing as tough as we could."