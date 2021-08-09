Watch now: Three-time defending 6AII champion Bixby has QB battle as fall practice starts

"We have four guys who have done a great job all summer," Montgomery said. "We've tried to create opportunities for all those guys to get quality reps and compete and that's what they've done."

Bixby's starting quarterback will have Oklahoma commit tight end Luke Hasz as one of his receivers. Hasz had 32 catches for 703 yards and nine TDs last year.

"He did a really good job as being a breakout performer last year," Montgomery said. "He's really grown, learned and gotten stronger and in the passing leagues was very dominant. I think it's going to be nice to have a big target like that for our new starting quarterback."

Hasz was glad for fall practice's arrival.

"I'm super excited, we've been working all summer preparing for this first game, and now we finally start putting on the helmets and pads," Hasz said. "We got some good work in (during the offseason) and we're ready.

"Obviously today was a hot one and everyone was a bit tired, but we battled through and finished strong. I think it went very well."

Montgomery also was excited to open fall practice as he is starting his 12th season as the Spartans' head coach.