Watch now: Three-time defending 6AII champion Bixby has QB battle as fall practice starts

BIXBY -- Midway through Bixby's first fall football practice Monday afternoon, Tulsa World 2020 state player of the year Braylin Presley looked in mid-season form as he reached high to pull down a pass along the sideline and on another play broke free on a carry into the secondary.
In many ways, things looked very familiar for the three-time defending Class 6AII state champion Spartans on the first day that OSSAA football teams were allowed to conduct fall practice.
But a notable difference was that for the first time since 2017, Mason Williams wasn't among those quarterbacks delivering passes after throwing for 110 touchdowns and more than 9,000 yards in his career.
However, at times, senior center Cody Paschall was reminded of Williams when he took snaps from senior Christian Burke, who was the backup last season.
"It's kind of funny, their cadence is about the same and they have a similar demeanor so it's about almost like having Mason back there sometimes," Paschall said.
Burke appears to be the frontrunner to be Williams' successor although Bixby coach Loren Montgomery would not tip his hand on who will be the starter when the Spartans host Mansfield (Texas) Timberview in the opener on Aug. 27.
Also in the QB competition are senior Camden McCrary, junior Connor Kirby and sophomore Clay Peters.
"We have four guys who have done a great job all summer," Montgomery said. "We've tried to create opportunities for all those guys to get quality reps and compete and that's what they've done."
Bixby's starting quarterback will have Oklahoma commit tight end Luke Hasz as one of his receivers. Hasz had 32 catches for 703 yards and nine TDs last year.
"He did a really good job as being a breakout performer last year," Montgomery said. "He's really grown, learned and gotten stronger and in the passing leagues was very dominant. I think it's going to be nice to have a big target like that for our new starting quarterback."
Hasz was glad for fall practice's arrival.
"I'm super excited, we've been working all summer preparing for this first game, and now we finally start putting on the helmets and pads," Hasz said. "We got some good work in (during the offseason) and we're ready.
"Obviously today was a hot one and everyone was a bit tired, but we battled through and finished strong. I think it went very well."
Montgomery also was excited to open fall practice as he is starting his 12th season as the Spartans' head coach.
"It's great," Montgomery said. "I love the offseason, I love summer but when you come out and start getting into game prep mode and practicing football, it feels great to be out on the grass moving around, coaching the kids."