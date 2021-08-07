Watch Now: Strong postseason lifts Jenks' Max Paskvan in All-World kicker rankings

During the past several years, many All-World kickers have named the NFL's leader in career field goal accuracy, Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, as their favorite player.
Jenks' Max Paskvan, however, has mixed feelings about Tucker.
"I'm a huge Steelers fan so I will go with Troy Polamalu," Paskvan said. "If I were to go with a kicker I would probably go with Justin Tucker because of his accuracy, but he's a Baltimore Raven so I do kind of dislike him."
Paskvan, who is the No. 1 kicker in the All-World Preseason Football Rankings after being an All-World first-team selection last season, showed some of Polamalu's spirit during the Class 6AI playoffs last year as his favorite moment didn't involve making a kick.
"In the Owasso game when I saved a touchdown on a kickoff (return by JaRay Austin)," Paskvan said. "That would have been a big change in the game."
Paskvan was better in the playoffs than Tucker was last year. He was 3-of-3 on field goals against Owasso in the semifinals and 2-of-2 against Edmond Santa Fe in the state final as he was a key part of the Trojans' run to the state title.
"Max came on and was so strong at the end of the year," Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. "Not only with his field goals, but with his kickoffs into the end zone. Anytime your opponent has to start on their 20 it's an advantage for you, and his field goals were huge in the playoffs to keep adding points after a good drive. His role was extremely important last year."
In the semifinals, he made a 38-yard field goal just before intermission after Owasso scored a touchdown. In the title game, he made a 33-yarder as time expired in the first half just after Santa Fe had cut its deficit to 24-14.
"(Those situations) are definitely nervewracking, but as soon as I make the field goal, it's amazing, ice in my veins," Paskvan said.
Overall for the season, Paskvan connected on 8-of-9 field goals, including 5-of-5 from 30-39 yards out, and 63-of-64 extra points for 87 points.
Even at the high school level, kicking can make a difference between a team winning a state title or falling short. The top four kickers in the All-World rankings helped their teams win state titles last year. The others are No. 2 Magnus Lepak of 3A Holland Hall, No. 3 Connor Nolan of 6AII Bixby and No. 4 Ethan Muehlenweg of 4A Wagoner.
"Special teams are so important," Riggs said. "They kind of go unnoticed until you have a problem."
Lepak was No. 1 in the rankings last summer, but suffered ankle ligament tears that sidelined him early in the season. Rankings are determined by past achievements, college potential and projected 2021 performance.
After coming back, Lepak made 4-of-7 field goals and all 45 of his extra points. In 2019, he led area place-kickers with nine field goals and averaged 34.2 yards on 18 punts. He is expected to punt again this season after quarterback Wallace Clark handled those duties last year.
"When I came back right off the bat I was feeling good," Lepak said. "But I was still doing things to strengthen it trying to get back in the flow of things."
Dutch coach Tag Gross was thankful to get Lepak back for the stretch run.
"It was really big to get him back near the end of the regular season," Gross said. "He made a big difference putting balls in the end zone on kickoffs. He'll be a weapon for us. Hopefully he stays healthy and we'll have him from Day One. I know having that injury in his kicking foot, that it was difficult for him.
Lepak reminds Gross of former Dutch kicker Alex Felkins, a 2019 All-America Bowl selection who is now kicking for Columbia University).
"As long as he (Lepak) stays healthy, he should have a real good year," Gross said. "He's also a receiver so it's a dilemma on the decision I've got to make on how much to play him there and where he is more valuable."
Lepak's favorite player is Arizona State punter Michael Turk.
All-World Preseason Football 2021: Meet the top-10 kickers then cast your vote
1. Max Paskvan, Jenks
2. Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall
3. Conner Nolan, Bixby
4. Ethan Muehlenweg, Wagoner
5. TJ Cowan, Union
6. Jaxson Whittiker, Hilldale
7. Jackson Marsh, Booker T. Washington
8. Hunter Wood, Claremore
9. Fute Yang, Catoosa
10. Rushton Williams, Verdigris
"He's super strong, super athletic," Lepak said. "He works hard, a good role model."