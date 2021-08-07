Watch Now: Strong postseason lifts Jenks' Max Paskvan in All-World kicker rankings

During the past several years, many All-World kickers have named the NFL's leader in career field goal accuracy, Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, as their favorite player.

Jenks' Max Paskvan, however, has mixed feelings about Tucker.

"I'm a huge Steelers fan so I will go with Troy Polamalu," Paskvan said. "If I were to go with a kicker I would probably go with Justin Tucker because of his accuracy, but he's a Baltimore Raven so I do kind of dislike him."

Paskvan, who is the No. 1 kicker in the All-World Preseason Football Rankings after being an All-World first-team selection last season, showed some of Polamalu's spirit during the Class 6AI playoffs last year as his favorite moment didn't involve making a kick.

"In the Owasso game when I saved a touchdown on a kickoff (return by JaRay Austin)," Paskvan said. "That would have been a big change in the game."

Paskvan was better in the playoffs than Tucker was last year. He was 3-of-3 on field goals against Owasso in the semifinals and 2-of-2 against Edmond Santa Fe in the state final as he was a key part of the Trojans' run to the state title.