Watch Now: Signing Day brings 'surreal' moment for Holland Hall AD Steve Heldebrand

Holland Hall athletic director Steve Heldebrand has attended many Signing Day ceremonies during his career in education.

However, Wednesday's ceremony at the Holland Hall gym was a bit different for Heldebrand as he watched his twin sons Holt and Hunt Heldebrand sign to play football for DePauw University, which is located in Greencastle, Indiana.

"It's a little surreal," Heldebrand said. "Hunt and Holt have watched a lot of these signings throughout the years. They've watched Holland Hall kids sign with DePauw, that's how they first heard of the school and they're going to carry on that legacy."

But it wasn't a sure thing that Hunt was going to join Holt, who had earlier committed, at DePauw until last weekend.

"It was a tough decision, I had a couple other opportunities that were closer to home, but DePauw just had everything I wanted academically and a super competitive Division III program going to the playoffs last year, the Sweet 16," Hunt said. "And also getting to play alongside Holt four more years kind of made me choose DePauw."

In 2021, they combined for 188 tackles to help the Dutch win their second consecutive state title and Hunt caught a touchdown pass in the Class 3A final.