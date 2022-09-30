Watch Now: Rejoice Christian rallies past Claremore Sequoyah 42-34 in 2A-8 showdown

OWASSO — Rejoice Christian sophomore Cale Marley set up quarterback Chance Wilson's go-ahead touchdown, but didn't get to see it.

Marley's 53-yard reception was followed by Wilson's 25-yard TD scamper on the next play, ending the third quarter.

However, Marley was shaken up at the end of his big gain and was in concussion protocol when Wilson scored.

"I hit my head, I was a little fuzzy at first, but once I got a breather and came back up I was fine," Marley said.

And Marley was back in time to clinch the win with an interception during the final minute as second-ranked Rejoice outlasted No. 6 Claremore Sequoyah 42-34 in a District 2A-8 showdown at Rejoice's Gibbs Field.

"We expected a battle, we knew it was going to be tough, but we didn't know it was going to be that tough," Marley said. "At halftime, we realized how good they were and we knew we had to step it up.

"Our defense played really well in the second half and we had to fight to the end. We battled all the way through."

Wilson, a Montana State commit, had his typical game as he accounted for 437 yards and five TDs.

After Wilson's TD gave Rejoice a 35-28 lead, Sequoyah (4-1, 1-1) chewed up the first six minutes of the final quarter with a drive that was capped by quarterback Landon Gilbreath's 1-yard TD run, but Dalton Close's block on the tying extra-point kept Rejoice ahead 35-34.

Wilson then led a drive that used most of the remaining time, capped by his 2-yard TD with 1:19 remaining. Although his running dominated the drive, a key play was a fourth-down conversion on a 12-yard completion to Solomon Morton at the 12.

"Chance's last drive, his running ability showed why he's special and he took control of the offense, kept the clock going," Rejoice coach Brent Marley said.

Then coach Marley's son, Cale, picked off a pass that sealed a winning result for Rejoice (5-0, 2-0).

"Against a good team you can't make turnovers like we did," Sequoyah coach Rob Gilbreath said. "In the second half we made turnovers and didn't play a clean game, that was the difference. You can't give Rejoice that many chances to score.

"I'm proud of our kids, hardly anybody gave us a chance to compete with them and I think we did."

Sequoyah led 28-21 when a turning point came with 3:34 left in the third when Rejoice's Cooper Auschwitz blocked a punt at the Sequoyah 6. Two plays later, Wilson scored on a 1-yard run for the tying TD.

Cale Marley's big catch before the go-ahead TD was preceded by Bryce Revard picking off a pass to end a Sequoyah scoring threat.

Wilson completed 16-of-24 passes for 289 yards with a TD. He also had 30 carries for 148 yards and four TDs.

Claremore Sequoyah's Logan Hattaway had 25 rushes for 218 yards and a TD. Gilbreath ran for two TDs and threw a pair of TDs to Karson Bickel.

During a fast-paced first half, it looked to be a very similar game as Sequoyah's 56-49 win over Rejoice in 2020.

Sequoyah needed only 73 seconds to open the scoring on Bickel's 24-yard catch, set up by Hattaway's 36-yard run. Rejoice answered with Maverick Price's 36- and 40-yard field goals.

Sequoyah increased its lead to 14-6 on Gilbreath's 9-yard TD run, but Rejoice countered with Wilson's 15-yard TD pass to Solo Morton that left the visitors ahead 14-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Caleb Harwell's 15-yard TD run on the second quarter's opening play made it 21-13. Midway through the second, Gilbreath narrowly avoided a sack and made an incredible TD throw of 67 yards to Bickel, who raced to the end zone after a one-handed grab for a 28-13 lead.

Rejoice needed less than two minutes to answer as Wilson completed the drive with a 1-yard TD, followed by his two-point pass to Josh Hendricks that cut Sequoyah's lead to 28-21.

On the final play of the half, Rejoice passed up a field goal from the Sequoyah 6, but Wilson's pass was deflected away as the visitors held on to their lead going into intermission.

"Hats off to Sequoyah, a great game plan, they did a lot of stuff they did not show on film, they were ready," Brent Marley said. "We got into a hole, we had not faced anything like that all year.

"We told the boys at halftime that was good for us because if you're going to have a special season you've got to have resolve and resiliency and be in situations and fight back. I'm just grateful for their hearts."

REJOICE CHRISTIAN 42, C. SEQUOYAH 34

C.Sequoyah;14;14;0;6;—;28

Rejoice;13;8;14;7;—;42

CS: Bickel 24 pass from Gilbreath (Piguet kick)

RC: FG, Price 36

RC: FG, Price 40

CS: Gilbreath 9 run (Piguet kick)

RC: Morton 15 pass from Wilson (Price kick)

CS: Harwell 15 run (Piguet kick)

CS: Bickel 67 pass from Gilbreath (Piguet kick)

RC: Wilson 1 run (Hendricks pass from Wilson)

RC: Wilson 1 run (Price kick)

RC: Wilson 25 run (Price kick)

CS: Gilbreath 1 run (kick blocked)

RC: Wilson 2 run (Price kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — CS 18, RC 22; Rushes-Yards — CS 45-303, RC 38-175; Comp-Att-Int — CS 5-12-2, RC 16-24-0. Passing Yards — CS 127, RC 289. Fumbles-Lost — CS 2-0, RC 0-0. Penalty Yards — CS 9-60, RC 11-111. Total Yards — CS 430, RC 464. Punts-Avg. — CS 3-17.7, RC 2-42.5.