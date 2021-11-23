Watch Now: Owasso DL Chris McClellan names Florida as college choice

OWASSO — Chris McClellan said Tuesday he will play college football at the University of Florida.

Owasso’s highly touted defensive lineman made his announcement on the CBS Sports HQ streaming channel and before family and friends at the Owasso Wellness Center.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound four-star prospect chose UF's Gators from among 34 scholarship offers from Power-5 programs.

On Aug. 4, he identified the University of Oklahoma among six finalists, which also included Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and Southern California.

At his table Tuesday, he had hats representing OU, Alabama, Florida and Ohio State. After moving his hand back and forth from the four options for a few seconds, he scooped up the Gators hat.

McClellan is ranked 101st nationally, the No. 18 defensive tackle and No. 3 in the state's 2022 recruiting class by the 247Sports Composite. He is also ranked 103rd nationally and No. 3 in the state by Rivals.

His decision is nonbinding until he signs an NCAA letter of intent. The early-signing period begins Dec. 15.