JENKS — During the past five seasons, Jenks and Broken Arrow have met in several showdowns that weren’t decided until the final seconds, and Friday night’s edition of the rivalry was another thriller.

Ashton Cunningham blocked a tying extra point in overtime to give fourth-ranked Jenks a 35-34 victory over No. 7 Broken Arrow in a District 6AI-1 clash at Allan Trimble Stadium.

The Trojans rallied twice from 14-point deficits behind quarterback Ike Owens, who completed 18-of-22 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Owens also scored Jenks’ overtime TD on a 1-yard sneak.

“Probably the most exciting game I’ve been a part of in my life,” Owens said.

As a result, Jenks (7-2, 5-1) clinches at least third place in the district while Broken Arrow (3-6, 3-3) is likely headed to a fourth-place finish. Jenks can win the district with a victory over No. 1 Bixby next week and a Norman North loss to Enid.

In OT, Broken Arrow answered Owens’ second-down TD and Andrew Pursell’s extra-point kick with Owen Jones’ 20-yard pass to Josh Willhite, followed by Kaydin Jones’s 5-yard TD run. But Cunningham broke through to block Hunter Martens’ extra point.

"It's the block we've worked on all week." Riggs said.

It was a dramatic ending that capped Jenks’ rally from a 28-14 deficit in the fourth quarter. Owens’ 31-yard TD pass to Jaiden Carroll cut the Tigers’ lead to 28-21 with 6:58 left.

Jenks got the ball back on its 15 with just over three minutes left and needed only three plays to cover 85 yards for the tying points. Owens found connected with Ty Walls on a 17-yard pass, then ran for 14 before finding Walls deep on a tying 54-yard TD bomb.

"He's a special player," Owens said of Walls. "You get the ball in his hands and he's going to make plays for you."

After the ensuing kickoff, Broken Arrow drove 52 yards in eight plays to set up an apparent 45-yard field goal with 10 seconds left. However, the Tigers ran a fake instead, but Cooper Bates’ pass was incomplete, sending the game into OT.

Carroll finished with 194 receiving/rushing yards. Walls had eight catches for 155 yards. Owen Jones was 14-of-20 for 210 yards and two TDs.

Jenks improved to 9-11 in overtime in its history.

“It was a roller coaster, tonight,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said.

Four of the teams’ last five meetings have been decided in the final seconds, starting with Broken Arrow’s win over Jenks in the 2018 state title game.

“I’m so proud of our coaches and kids, they never gave up,” Riggs said.

Broken Arrow jumped to a quick 14-0 lead. The Tigers took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards in eight plays, capped by Owen Jones’ 17-yard TD strike to Willhite.

After the Trojans went 3-and-out, the Tigers struck on the first play of their second possession as Nate Jones scored untouched on a 54-yard run.

Jenks, however, needed less than three minutes to erase its 14-0 deficit. On the next snap, Carroll caught Owens’ bomb for a 70-yard TD.

The Tigers then went 3-and-out and the Trojans followed with a five-play, 75-yard drive that Jalyn Stanford finished with a 54-yard TD dash, tying the game at 14.

Midway through the second quarter, Broken Arrow regained the lead on Owen Jones’ 30-yard TD pass to Kade Matthews.

Jenks had a chance to cut into the 21-14 deficit before halftime, but missed a 50-yard field goal as time expired.

The Trojans dominated the third quarter, but the Tigers picked up the only TD as Sterling Condry returned a fumble 55 yards to give Broken Arrow a 28-14 lead. An earlier Jenks scoring threat in the quarter ended with Dietrich Moore’s end zone interception.

Jenks, however, converted its final three scoring chances to come away with the victory in a light rain.

“We never quit,” Owens said. "If we're down we're going to keep fighting until the last whistle."

JENKS 35, BROKEN ARROW 34, OT

Broken Arrow;14;7;7;0;6—;34

Jenks;14;0;0;14;7—;35

BA: Willhite 17 pass from O. Jones (Martens kick)

BA: N. Jones 54 run (Martens kick)

JE: Carroll 70 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

JE: Stanford 57 run (Pursell kick)

BA: Matthews 30 pass from O. Jones (Martens kick)

BA: Condry 55 fumble return (Martens kick)

JE: Carroll 31 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

JE: Walls 54 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

JE: Owens 1 run (Martens kick)

BA: K. Jones 1 run (kick blocked)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — BA 15, JE 20; Rushes-Yards — BA 35-135, JE 38-178; Comp-Att-Int — BA 15-22-0, JE 18-22-1. Passing Yards — BA 212, JE 306. Fumbles-Lost — BA 0-0, JE 1-1. Penalty Yards — BA 5-50, JE 3-46. Total Yards — BA 347, JE 484. Punts-Avg. — BA 6-36.8, JE 3-42.3.