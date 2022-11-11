BIXBY — For the second consecutive week, Bixby's Spartan Stadium was shown live on a national telecast.

On Friday morning, however, the Spartans weren't playing a football game on Lee Snider Field.

Instead, Bixby was featured on NBC's "Today" show. Bixby was the ninth and last stop this season on the "Today" show's weekly “Friday Morning Lights” segment.

It was like a quick pep rally as the football team, cheerleaders, band, dance team and color guard were included on the two-minute segment. Bixby, which last week had the nation's longest active winning streak snapped at 58 during a game shown by ESPN2, wasn't playing Friday because it has a first-round bye in the 6AI playoffs. The Spartans return to action when they host a quarterfinal game Nov. 18.

NBC's production crew arrived before sunrise at 5:30 a.m., and the team, cheerleaders and band were there by 6:30 a.m.

Bixby's segment occurred during the Today Show's second hour. Until then, the show had been filled primarily with Veterans Day segments. At 7:22 a.m. from Rockefeller Plaza in New York, Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb introduced the football feature.

Because KJRH airs the "Today" show on an hour delay, the segment wasn't shown locally until 8:22 a.m.

Karen Larsen, anchor for Tulsa NBC-affiliate KJRH, interviewed Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery while his players were behind them on the coldest morning of the fall, with temperatures in the high 30s.

Larsen first asked Montgomery about what's special to him about Friday Night Lights.

Montgomery answered, "In Oklahoma, there's nothing like Friday Night Lights. You've got the entire community, football team, the cheerleaders, and the entire community comes out for Friday Night Lights."

After the interview, the Pride of Bixby marching band played while the cheerleaders, dance team and color guard performed.

Bixby senior quarterback Austin Havens, who moved to Bixby from Owasso after last season, said it was “a pretty cool experience that not many people get to have.”

“It’s good for the whole school and community of Bixby to get the exposure it deserves,” Havens said.

The segment concluded with the show returning to New York and Kotb saying, "That was awesome," and added while turning to her co-hosts and nearby Navy sailors, "And hey, guys, on 3, can we say, 'Go Spartans,' for those guys in Bixby — 1-2-3, Go Spartans."

Montgomery said about the experience, “I think it encourages (players) and gives them motivation to continue to work hard and put in the work that they do."