Watch Now: Na'Kylan Starks, Mason Ford lead Coweta to 49-0 rout over No. 1 McAlester

COWETA — Coweta coach Tim Harper left Tiger Field on Thursday night with a victory over a top-ranked team and a new look after a post-game haircut.

Two weeks earlier, Harper agreed to a deal with his players that he would get a Mohawk haircut if the Tigers defeated McAlester in a District 5A-3 showdown.

And five minutes after the third-ranked Tigers' 49-0 victory -- their first win over a No. 1 team in the Tulsa World's football rankings since 1983 -- Harper kept his vow and got his hair cut on the field, surrounded by his players.

"I think it’s funny, it’s not his style, but it’s pretty funny," said Coweta senior Mason Ford, who had 11 catches for 106 yards as he scored the opening and closing touchdowns.

So why a Mohawk haircut? Harper now has a look that is similar to McAlester coach Forrest Mazey's.

"I had to keep my word," Harper said. "I'm super proud of these kids."

Na'Kylan Starks, who started the season at receiver before shifting to quarterback after starter Carson Laverty's injury, passed for four touchdowns and ran for another. Starks completed 18-of-26 passes for 208 yards, and also had 10 carries for 64 yards.

"He's unreal, it doesn’t matter where you line that kid up at, he's going to show up and be one of the best," Harper said.

In a major way, the Tigers (6-0, 3-0) avenged McAlester's 33-2 win last October when the Buffaloes were ranked No. 2 and Coweta No 3.

"Last year they came in and dominated us so this does feel really good, just dominate, a little revenge game," Starks said.

McAlester standout running back/safety Erik McCarty, a University of Oklahoma commit, saw only limited playing time due to knee soreness. He carried nine times for 38 yards. In last year's win at Coweta, he had 13 carries for 132 yards and two TDs.

The Buffaloes (5-1, 2-1), coming off an emotionally and physically draining 34-33 overtime win last Friday at No. 4 Del City, opened Thursday's game with a 33-yard gain on a trick play, but it was all Coweta after that.

McAlester then turned the ball over on downs and Coweta drove 72 yards in 11 plays. Ford caught a 9-yard TD pass from Starks to finish off the five-minute drive and the Tigers were never threatened during the rest of the game.

Coweta missed a chance to extend its lead before the end of the first quarter, but McAlester's Owen Russell came up with an end-zone interception. The Tigers, however. soon increased their lead to 14-0 on Starks' 19-yard TD strike to Carson Flanary with 7:22 left in the second quarter.

Five minutes later, Starks scrambled for a 14-yard TD that made it 21-0 going into halftime.

Coweta opened the second half with a three-minute drive, capped by Starks' 32-yard TD bomb to Justis Grammar, who made a dazzling catch in the corner of the end zone.

In the last 1:10 of the third quarter, Coweta added TDs on Starks' 16-yard pass to Noah Loyd and Nate Long's 30-yard fumble return for a 42-0 lead.

Ford scored the last TD on a 2-yard run with 2:32 left.

McAlester's best scoring chance ended when an end-zone pass on the final play was broken up as the Buffaloes were shut out on Mazey's 41st birthday.

"I have a lot of respect for his program," said Harper, who added that he "never dreamed it would be like that (49-0)."

Harper added, "We knew they were the best team in the state, I don’t want to play them again next week.

"They came out of that Del City game banged up a little bit. When they've got No. 1 (McCarty) they can play with anybody. He's special."

On Thursday night, the Tigers showed they are special, too.

COWETA 49, MCALESTER 0

McAlester;0;0;0;0;—;0

Coweta;7;14;21;7;—;49

CO: Ford 9 pass from Starks (P. Stephens kick)

CO: Flanary 19 pass from Starks (P. Stephens kick)

CO: Starks 14 run (P. Stephens kick)

CO: Grammar 32 pass from Starks (P. Stephens kick)

CO: Loyd 16 pass from Starks (P. Stephens kick)

CO: Long 30 fumble return (P. Stephens kick)

CO: Ford 2 run (P. Stephens kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — MC 11, CO 19; Rushes-Yards — MC 30-113, CO 31-122; Comp-Att-Int — MC 11-21-0, CO 18-26-2. Passing Yards — MC 127, CO 208. Fumbles-Lost — MC 1-1, CO 0-0. Penalty Yards — MC 11-99, CO 8-60. Total Yards — MC 240, CO 330. Punts-Avg. — MC 5-31.8, CO 0-0.​