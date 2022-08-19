Watch Now: Micah Tease and Lathan Boone demonstrate ‘dangerous’ connection in Booker T. Washington’s preseason loss

BIXBY -- Lathan Boone knows how dangerous it is.

He scanned the field pre-snap, locking eyes with his target.

“I saw Micah Tease in space,” said Booker T. Washington’s senior quarterback. “My guy versus their guy. Micah Tease is going to win every time.”

And Micah Tease won.

Tease, Booker T. Washington’s speedy 5-foot-11 receiver, caught the ball and broke free down the sideline. Nobody was going to stop him.

In a matter of seconds, Tease sprinted 75 yards down the home sideline at Bixby's Spartan Stadium and crossed the pylons for a touchdown. No Spartan defender came close to tackling him.

“We needed that,” Tease said. “I feel like we needed that touchdown. But, we’ve definitely got more work to do.”

It was one of several passes Boone and Tease connected on in the Hornets’ 38-14 loss against Bixby in the Bixby Fall Classic on Friday night. The touchdown reception highlights just how important the relationship between Tease and Boone will be offensively this season without running back DJ McKinney, who moved to Union.

The quarterback/wide receiver relationship has been fermenting since elementary school. Boone has always been the quarterback and Tease the wide receiver.

“We’ve got a lot of chemistry,” Boone said. “We’ve just got to work on finding easier ways to get the ball to my playmakers.”

Boone struggled against the Spartan defense in the half-game scrimmage Friday night, but shined when targeting Tease, connecting on a handful of passes.

“Sometimes, we have our disagreements, but all around, we’re looking good,” Tease said.

Despite viewing situations differently on occasion, Boone and Tease said their relationship is built on respect.

“He has ideas. I have ideas,” Boone said. “Brothers, they fight. They disagree, but at the end of the day, it’s all love.”

With Tease heading to Arkansas next year, and Boone still undecided on where he’ll play college, both remain committed to helping each other continue developing. That development will be crucial for the Hornets, without McKinney.

But Boone knows it’s not just about Tease. He alluded to several underclassmen, including Grayson Chalk and Eric Harris, who will help solidify the Hornets wide receiver depth this season. Booker T. will also rely on Isaac Fain, who displayed his speed and elusiveness Friday with a 55-yard touchdown reception down the middle of the field.

Boone remained poised in the pocket for most of the game, and despite wearing a bright green vest – signaling to opponents not to tackle him – he took a hard hit which knocked his helmet off toward the end of the first half.

That’s the grit the Hornets want to show this season.

Tease wants to prove to the state that he’s one of the best receivers in the country but also help Booker T. Washington win a Class 6AII state championship that is up for grabs as Bixby moves up to 6AI after winning the past four championships. For Boone though, it goes beyond just a gold ball.

“I feel like we can go beyond that,” Boone said. “I’m trying to build a legacy with these guys.”

BIXBY 38, BOOKER T. WASHINGTON 14

Booker T. Washington;7;7; – ;14

Bixby;28;10; – ;38

BX: Jersey Robb 4 run (Casey Copenhaver kick)

BX: Jett Turner 2 run (Copenhaver kick)

BX: Sam McCormick interception return (Copenhaver kick)

BT: Isaac Fain 55 pass from Lathan Boone (Luca Patel kick)

BX: Luke Hasz 8 pass from Connor Kirby (Copenhaver kick)

BT: Micah Tease 75 pass Boone (Patel kick)

BX: FG, Copenhaver 36

BX: Blake Hogshooter 36 pass from Kirby (Copenhaver kick)

BROKEN ARROW 13, MUSKOGEE 0

Muskogee;0;0;–;0

Broken Arrow;10;3;–;13

BA: Parker Melton 3 run (kick good)

BA: FG 41

BA: FG 28

BIXBY 21, SAPULPA 0

Sapulpa;0;0;–;0

Bixby;21;0 –;21

BX: Gouldsby 75 run (Christian Kaiser kick)

BX: Blake Hogshooter 40 pass Connor Kirby (Kaiser kick)

BX: Joshua Newkirk 8 pass Connor Kirby (Kaiser kick)