Watch Now: Lack of recruiting hype is 'just more motivation' for Union offensive lineman Will Thomas

“I stepped up amongst the O-line, and yeah, I definitely took on more (of a) leadership role, because we were having some rough patches during the first few weeks,” Thomas said. “So yeah, we had some new leaders step up, and I was definitely one of those guys that started to mature a little bit and just really help out the team.

“(After the 0-4 start) our guys were working harder, we were showing up every day happy to compete and just wanting to get better and make that push for the playoffs. And we did that, and our mindset changed and so did our record.”

Union’s running game improved, sophomore quarterback Grayson Tempest became more comfortable and the team began to roll. After trouncing Mustang, Union clobbered Moore, Norman North and Southmoore to finish the regular season and pounded Enid in a playoff opener. Union won six consecutive games before falling to Edmond Santa Fe in the Class 6AI semifinals.

Among Thomas’ favorite contests last fall, he said, was a 26-14 win over Broken Arrow in the state quarterfinals. With the victory, Union avenged its regular-season loss to the Tigers and its loss to Broken Arrow in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. Following Union’s remarkable bounce back, Thomas’ expectations for himself and his team are high as the 2021 season approaches.