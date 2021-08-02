Watch Now: Lack of recruiting hype is 'just more motivation' for Union offensive lineman Will Thomas

Until first grade, Will Thomas had primarily played basketball, but even then his size stood out.
Around that time, he was recruited to play football and has ever since, now standing at a menacing 6-foot-6, 297 pounds ahead of his senior season at Union High School. He’s hoping his size and physicality will once again boost his recruitment, this time to a college football program.
“(He has) big upside,” said Union coach Kirk Fridrich, who first noticed Thomas as a two-sport talent in junior high. “When his weight room strength catches up with the mentality that he has… he’s going to be a dominant player.”
Thomas, Union’s starting left tackle and a 2020 Tulsa World All-World first-teamer, is No. 1 in the All-World Preseason Football rankings for offensive linemen. Rankings are determined by past achievements, college potential and projected 2021 performance.
He recently visited North Texas along with teammate Antonio “Junior” Smith and also attended OU’s Lincoln Riley Football Camp in June. Thomas has been working out this summer with former OU tackle Branndon Braxton, looking to build on a breakout junior season.
Rep against a 4-Star DE @OU_Football camp! pic.twitter.com/jZIKxhPxIT— will thomas (@Willthomas56) June 26, 2021
Union was floundering early last fall after an 0-4 start that included being shut out by Bixby and Jenks, dropping a one-score contest against Broken Arrow and losing by 20 points to Owasso. Thomas was a key part of his team’s turnaround. Between Union’s fourth loss and its Week 5 blowout win at Mustang, he said the attitude in the huddle palpably changed.
“I stepped up amongst the O-line, and yeah, I definitely took on more (of a) leadership role, because we were having some rough patches during the first few weeks,” Thomas said. “So yeah, we had some new leaders step up, and I was definitely one of those guys that started to mature a little bit and just really help out the team.
“(After the 0-4 start) our guys were working harder, we were showing up every day happy to compete and just wanting to get better and make that push for the playoffs. And we did that, and our mindset changed and so did our record.”
Union’s running game improved, sophomore quarterback Grayson Tempest became more comfortable and the team began to roll. After trouncing Mustang, Union clobbered Moore, Norman North and Southmoore to finish the regular season and pounded Enid in a playoff opener. Union won six consecutive games before falling to Edmond Santa Fe in the Class 6AI semifinals.
Among Thomas’ favorite contests last fall, he said, was a 26-14 win over Broken Arrow in the state quarterfinals. With the victory, Union avenged its regular-season loss to the Tigers and its loss to Broken Arrow in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. Following Union’s remarkable bounce back, Thomas’ expectations for himself and his team are high as the 2021 season approaches.
“Gold ball, 100%,” Thomas said, hoping Union can capture its 10th state title this fall. “That’s all that matters to us is winning the gold ball, and I think we’ve got the guys to do it.”
Thomas isn’t the most prized college prospect in the state, boasting zero stars on recruiting sites like 247Sports. Deer Creek’s Jacob Sexton recently committed to Oklahoma and is considered a four-star prospect despite being eerily similar to Thomas in build.
But attention from colleges tends to follow winning football, which Thomas and Union expect to produce this fall. Fridrich said he thinks evaluators are currently underrating Thomas, and the O-line stalwart will find a college opportunity somewhere.
“It’s just more motivation,” Thomas said. “I know once I get to college I’m gonna be just as good as those guys that have those stars. And I’ve been competing against four or five stars this whole time and I always go out and show what I’m about and always win, so it doesn’t really affect me. That hype isn’t too much on me."