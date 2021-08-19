Watch now: Junior QBs shine for Owasso, host Union in preseason Gridiron Classic wins

Owasso's tremendous depth at the offensive skill positions was very evident in the preseason Union Gridiron Classic on Thursday night.

Junior quarterbacks Austin Havens and Mason Willingham combined to pass for 282 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams past Bentonville (Arkansas) 28-21 at the new Union stadium.

In the late game, Union defeated Edmond Santa Fe 28-19 in a rematch of Santa Fe's win in last year's Class 6AI semifinals.

Havens, Owasso's returning starter at QB, completed 10-of-12 passes for 146 yards with a TD.

"I think the offense was very efficient," Havens said. "We have a new O-line and I think they did a really good job for not having a bunch of experience. We operate really well."

Willingham, move-in from Skiatook where he started two seasons, connected on 3-of-4 passes for 136 yards and also scored on a 10-yard run.

Owasso coach Bill Blankenship described his quarterbacks' performance as "really good."