Watch now: Junior QBs shine for Owasso, host Union in preseason Gridiron Classic wins

Owasso's tremendous depth at the offensive skill positions was very evident in the preseason Union Gridiron Classic on Thursday night.
Junior quarterbacks Austin Havens and Mason Willingham combined to pass for 282 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Rams past Bentonville (Arkansas) 28-21 at the new Union stadium.
In the late game, Union defeated Edmond Santa Fe 28-19 in a rematch of Santa Fe's win in last year's Class 6AI semifinals.
Havens, Owasso's returning starter at QB, completed 10-of-12 passes for 146 yards with a TD.
"I think the offense was very efficient," Havens said. "We have a new O-line and I think they did a really good job for not having a bunch of experience. We operate really well."
Willingham, move-in from Skiatook where he started two seasons, connected on 3-of-4 passes for 136 yards and also scored on a 10-yard run.
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship described his quarterbacks' performance as "really good."
"I like the fact that both of them can run," Blankenship said. "Austin has the experience of another year in our system and I thought he operated it really, really well. And I wanted to see what Mason could do without the subbing out and I thought he played really well, too."
JaRay Austin had four catches for 112 yards and a TD. Kelan Carney had four receptions for 56 yards.
Both of Havens' drives in the first half resulted in TDs, consisting of eight plays for 98 yards and nine plays for 75 yards. The latter was capped by Derrick Overstreet's 3-yard TD run with 23 seconds left before halftime to give Owasso a 14-7 lead it never relinquished.
In the second half, Ronnie Thomas took Willingham's short sideline pass and raced 80 yards for a TD that made it 28-14. Bentonville answered with Josh Ficklin's 1-yard TD run with 4:54 remaining.
Havens then came back into the game after Willingham directed the first two drives of the second half. On third-and-8, Havens connected with Austin on a 31-yard pass that helped the Rams run out the clock.
Bentonville's Drew Wright passed for 215 yards and two TDs.
"Defensively giving up the big plays was frustrating," Blankenship said. "But we knew from the team camp we went to that Bentonville is a really good football team. I knew their skill kids were really special."
Union 28, Edmond Santa Fe 19
Union junior quarterback Grayson Tempest completed 11-of-15 passes for 153 yards and had a 39-yard TD run that opened the scoring. Rovaughn Banks, who threw the winning overtime TD pass against Santa Fe in last year's Gridiron Classic when he was a QB, scored on runs of 31 and 9 yards.
Santa Fe receiver Talyn Shettron, an Oklahoma State commit, had seven catches for 120 yards and two TDs.
Springdale Har-Ber 35, Westmoore 7
Luke Buchanan completed 12-of-16 passes for 245 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Wildcats. Peyton McKee had five receptions for 92 yards and three TDs.
Chris McGehee was a defensive standout as his sack derailed Westmoore's opening drive and his third-down tackle stopped another.
Two plays after McGehee's sack, Buchanan connected with Drue McClendon a 56-yard TD strike. On the play after a Har-Ber fumble recovery at the Westmoore 13, McKee caught his first TD pass. McKee's second TD came on a 43-yard bomb with five seconds left before halftime for a 21-0 lead.
Santa Fe;0;19;--;19
Union;14;14;--;28
U: Grayson Tempest 39 run (kick good)
U: Rovaughn Banks 39 run (kick good)
ESF: Talyn Shettron 2 pass from Scott Pfieffer (kick snap failed)
U: Banks 9 run (kick good)
U: Jamori Ray 13 fumble return (kick good)
ESF: Cade Nelson 35 fumble return (kick failed)
ESF: Shettron 40 pass from Pfieffer (Kale Purvis kick)
Owasso 28, Bentonville 21
Bentonville;7;14;--;21
Owasso;14;14;--;28
O: JaRay Austin 38 pass from Austin Havens (Jake Adams kick)
B: Cooper Smith 1 pass from Drew Wright (Logan Tymeson kick)
O: Derrick Overstreet 3 run (Adams kick)
O: Mason Willingham 10 run (Adams kick)
B: Chas Nimrod 69 pass from Wright (Tymeson kick)
O: Ronnie Thomas 80 pass from Willingham (Adams kick)
B: Josh Ficklin 1 run (Tymeson kick)
Har-Ber 35, Westmoore 7
Har-Ber;21;14;--;35
Westmoore;0;7;--;7
H-B: Drue McClendon 56 pass from Luke Buchanan (Logan Fleming kick)
H-B: Peyton McKee 13 pass from Buchanan (Fleming kick)
H-B: McKee 43 pass from Buchanan (Fleming kick)
H-B: Bliyge Cook 51 pass from Buchanan (Fleming kick)
W: Kaibren Grant 1 run (Lee Jackson kick)
H-B: McKee 27 pass from Buchanan (Fleming kick)