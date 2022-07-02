Watch Now: Jenks' Jalyn Stanford and Jaiden Carroll top Preseason All-World position rankings

JENKS — Much of the off-season attention on the two-time defending Class 6AI state champion Jenks program has involved the quarterback situation.

Last year's starter, Shaker Reisig, moved to Union at the end of spring practice, while a week later highly touted freshman Jackson Presley moved to Jenks from California. And also in the QB picture is Ike Owens, who began last year as the starter and received significant playing time even after Reisig was promoted.

The QB shuffle has tended to overshadow the rest of a Jenks offense that has an abundance of talent, including arguably the state's top running back combination — seniors Jaiden Carroll and Jalyn Stanford.

In last year's state title game, Carroll was the Tulsa World's offensive most valuable player with 27 rushes for 147 yards. He also had a 41-yard kickoff return that set the tone for a second-half comeback, while Stanford gained 100 yards on eight carries in addition to playing in the Trojans' secondary at strong safety in Jenks' 30-15 win over Union.

"It's a really nice tandem to have," Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. "Both those guys make each other better, with their work ethic and trying to outwork each other — in the weight room, out here when we're running, during practice. It's so really nice to have those two options in the backfield."

Carroll is No. 1 in the Tulsa World's All-World Preseason Football running back rankings, which are based on past performance, projected 2021 accomplishments and college potential. Players from all grades are eligible. With players being selected at only one position, Stanford is No. 1 in the defensive back rankings.

A total of 70 players — 10 at each of seven positions — have been selected as candidates. Voting runs from July 3 through 1 p.m. Aug. 8. The winners will be announced in the Tulsa World and at OKPrepsExtra.com in late August. Position-by-position rankings, as well as features on select players, will be published throughout the summer. Go to OKPrepsExtra.com for weekly voting updates.

Last year, Carroll had 199 carries for 1,264 yards and 17 touchdowns after moving from Booker T. Washington, where he rushed for 1,621 yards and 21 TDs over two seasons. Carroll also was an effective receiver for Jenks, as he had 20 catches for 282 yards and three TDs.

"I knew when I came to Jenks I was going to have come and work hard with Stanford here," Carroll said.

Stanford, who had 66 tackles and two interceptions on defense, gained 594 yards on 68 carries and scored nine TDs. He also had 23 catches for 197 yards. The combination enabled Jenks to wear down opponents late in games.

"For sure we do because one of us is always fresh and we can go to the crib (scoring a touchdown) at any second," Stanford said.

Stanford also showed a good throwing arm last year. His favorite play of the season was a 69-yard TD bomb to All-World receiver candidate Ty Walls against Union that sealed a 22-0 victory in the teams' regular-season meeting.

"It was, how electrifying the crowd got and how big of a play it was in that specific moment," Stanford said.

That also was the breakout game for them as a running back tandem.

Late in the first half, Carroll scored from the 1 after Stanford's 19-yard run. Earlier, Carroll opened the scoring when he took he took a screen pass and converted it into a 50-yard touchdown.

Carroll and Stanford run behind an offensive line that includes All-World candidates Milton White and Landon Zaldivar.

"Coaches have worked with me very well, so I feel pretty comfortable behind the offensive line," Carroll said.

"I've been working on my speed and when I get to the second level making people miss."

Look for Carroll to see some more playing time joining Stanford in the secondary this season. Carroll had an interception last year.

Stanford has been offered by eight major colleges — Arkansas State, Army, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Missouri, Tulsa and Washington State. He will make his commitment Monday.

Carroll, who has been offered by Northern Iowa, hasn't received as much recruiting attention as Stanford has, but he knows things can change quickly with a big senior season. He saw it occur for one of his favorite NFL running backs, Josh Jacobs, when he went from McLain to Alabama, and now is with the Las Vegas Raiders. They are cousins through marriage and have trained together. Another favorite NFL back is the New York Giants' Saquon Barkley.

"They run the ball real tough and I feel like we have a similar body type," Carroll said. "They may be a little taller than me, but they can do everything on the field and I can, too."

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.