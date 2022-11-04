BIXBY — Jenks running back Jaiden Carroll’s previous national television experience wasn’t as enjoyable as Thursday night’s.
In 2020, Carroll, when he was playing for Booker T. Washington, left feeling after playing Bixby as most opponents have during the past four years — on the losing end of a rout.
However, Carroll came away from his latest visit to Spartan Stadium with a win for the ages. Carroll had 20 rushes for 180 yards and a touchdown to help the fourth-ranked Trojans defeat No. 1 Bixby 38-35 in a District 6AI-1 showdown, snapping the nation’s longest winning streak at 58 in a game carried on ESPN2.
“We’ve been talking about this game since the offseason,” Carroll said. “And it means a lot to me because when I came here two years on this field we lost (70-21).”
Carroll had 82 rushing yards that night — he nearly equaled that on the first play of the second half Thursday as he went 80 yards for a TD that extended Jenks’ lead to 24-14 — the biggest deficit Bixby had faced all season.
Four minutes later, Jalyn Stanford’s interception and 4-yard TD run, sandwiched around a 63-yard gain by Carroll, increased the Trojans’ lead to 31-14.
“Jaiden made some unbelievable runs in the second half,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said.
Bixby quarterback Connor Kirby answered with a 44-yard TD run two minutes later.
Jenks increased its lead to 38-21 on quarterback Ike Owens’ 1-yard run with 6:54 left. That came a play after offensive lineman Gavin Kirby saved the drive with a fumble recovery.
That TD proved to be the difference as Kirby threw a pair of TD passes in the final 2:54. His first was a 12-yarder to Sam McCormick and he followed that was a 16-yarder to Cale Fugate with 50 seconds remaining.
But Jenks’ Sam Stone recovered the ensuing onside kick and the Trojans were soon celebrating.
“Jenks outplayed us, hat’s off to them, they did a really good job,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “I’m going to spin this in a positive light. We’re still going to be district champs. This might be healthy for us, getting out attention, getting exposed.”
Jenks (8-2, 6-1) needed a win and a Norman North loss to Enid to win the district, but Norman North (8-2, 6-1) won 52-32, giving Bixby (9-1, 6-1) the 6AI-1 title, Norman North second and Jenks third on marginal points.
“The team came together tonight,” Owens said. “I’m super excited for us.”
Owens was 7-of-10 for 122 yards, and he also carried 12 times for 175 yards. Kirby had 23 rushes for 170 yards and completed 15-of-22 passes for 288 yards.
After forcing Bixby to go 3-and-out on its first two possessions, Jenks took a 7-0 lead on Owens’s 53-yard TD bomb to Ty Walls midway through the first quarter.
Two minutes later, Bixby tied the game when Kordell Gouldsby took a forward pitch from Kirby 53 yards around left end, helped by McCormick’s downfield block.
Jenks regained the lead 14-7 on Owens’ 12-yard run after his 50-yard pass to Khyler Beaty with 8:43 left in the second quarter.
Bixby matched it 78 seconds later on Kirby’s 19-yard TD pass to Jakeb Snyder. It was the third consecutive year that Snyder caught a touchdown pass against Jenks.
The Spartans appeared en route to taking their first lead before halftime, but the Trojans came up with a goal-line stand, stuffing a fourth down run at the 1. Jenks then drove 93 yards in less than two minutes. A key play was Owens’ 40-yard run, but Snyder kept him from reaching the end zone with a tackle at the 9. Andrew Pursell’s 22-yard field goal capped the drive with 3.9 seconds left as Jenks took a 17-14 lead into intermission.
“We made plays when we had to,” Riggs said.
JE: Walls 53 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)
BI: Gouldsby 55 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)
JE: Owens 12 run (Pursell kick)
BI: Snyder 12 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)
JE: Carroll 80 run (Pursell kick)
JE: Stanford 4 run (Pursell kick)
BI: Kirby 44 run (Hoffman kick)
JE: Owens 1 run (Pursell kick)
BI: McCormick 12 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)
BI: Fugate 16 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)
First Downs — JE 14, BI 21; Rushes-Yards — JE 35-357, BI 36-218; Comp-Att-Int — JE 8-11-0, BI 17-27-1. Passing Yards — JE 142, BI 294. Fumbles-Lost — JE 2-1, BI 1-1. Penalty Yards — JE 4-20, BI 7-50. Total Yards — JE 491, BI 512. Punts-Avg. — JE 4-42.8, BI 4-42.8.
Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder collects a touchdown pass during the top-ranked Spartans’ ESPN2-televised loss to Jenks on Thursday night.
Quarterback Connor Kirby was a weapon in the Bixby run game, but the Class 6AI top-ranked Spartans were conquered 38-35 by Jenks on Thursday night. BRETT ROJO/for the Tulsa World
Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll runs the ball during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Last week, Jenks QB Ike Owens had a brilliant fourth quarter and overtime period as the Trojans defeated Broken Arrow. On Thursday, Owens and the Trojans won 38-35 at top-ranked Bixby.
Bixby’s Tyson Williams (right) unsuccessfully tries to keep Jenks’ Ty Walls from getting in the end zone for a touchdown during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Tyson Williams mishandles a punt as Jenks’ Ashton Cunningham tackles him during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
In spite of having been diminished by injuries all season, coach Keith Riggs’ Jenks team finished the regular season at 8-2 overall and takes tremendous momentum into the Class 6AI postseason.
Jenks’ Ike Owens gets ready to throw a pass during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Kordell Gouldsby (right) gets around Jenks’ Cole Whittington and goes on to score a touchdown during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
As Jaiden Carroll and the Trojans rushed for 357 yards, Jenks won 38-35 at Bixby on Thursday. The Spartans’ state-record win streak has ended at 58 games.
Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford (right) tackles Bixby’s Connor Kirby during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Khyier Beaty looks back for the ball and makes a reception during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder (right) tries to get past Jenks’ Cooper Crissup during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens (left) tries to escape the grasp of Bixby’s Justin Kirk as Tyson Williams (right) closes in during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Jace Hager (left) and Jalyn Stanford tackle Bixby’s Jersey Robb (center) during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Austin Havens (right) hands off to Jersey Robb during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens (left) gets past Bixby’s Dylan Hasz during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens runs the ball during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ashton Cunningham (left) breaks up a pass intended for Bixby’s Cale Fugate during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Tyson Williams (left) tries to get around Jenks’ Sutton Grigsby during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens (left) celebrates with Landon Zaldivar after Owen’s touchdown during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery looks on during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Jersey Robb (center) gets past Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford (left) during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Jersey Robb runs the ball during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Kordell Gouldsby scores a touchdown during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ty Walls (left) makes a catch over Bixby’s Tyson Williams and goes on to score a touchdown during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ty Walls dives for extra yards during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ayden Christiansen (left) is tackled by Bixby’s Dylan Hasz )(bottom) and Hank Puckett during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford (center) jumps to avoid Bixby’s Justin Kirk (right) and Garrett Vaughn during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks students cheer during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Connor Kirby runs the ball during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks head coach Keith Riggs before the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby take the field to play Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery (right) talks with Kordell Gouldsby before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Kordell Gouldsby (left) tries to get past Jenks’ Ty Walls during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ashton Cunningham (right) tackles Bixby’s Cale Fugate during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22. BRETT ROJO, FOR THE TULSA WORLD
Jenks’ Ike Owens (left) gets around Bixby’s Tyson Williams during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll runs the ball during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks pom squad cheers during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby band plays before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens (right) scores during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby cheerleaders sing school song before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Sam McCormick looks up at the referee for a touchdown signal after scoring during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Jalyn Stanford runs the ball during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby cheerleaders perform before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
A sign is displayed on the Jenks side during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens throws a pass during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Sam Stone (right) and Bixby’s Cord Nolan (center) and Jett Turner dive for the ball during an onside kick during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Connor Kirby looks for an open receiver during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby band plays before the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby senior night at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks head coach Keith Riggs (left) shakes hands with Bixby head coach Loren Montgomery after their game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Cale Fugate makes a catch for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks head coach Keith Riggs walks to midfield after his Trojans defeated Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Dylan Hasz (left) strips the ball from Jenks’ Ike Owens and the Spartans recover the fumble during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Sam Stone (bottom) tackles Bixby’s Connor Kirby during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Jaiden Carroll runs the ball during the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Jakeb Snyder recovers a Jenks fumble during the game at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Bixby’s Jersey Robb runs the ball during the game against Jenks at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
Jenks’ Ike Owens walks the sidelines in the closing minutes of the game against Bixby at Spartan Stadium in Bixby, OK on 11/3/22.
