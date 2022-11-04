BIXBY — Jenks running back Jaiden Carroll’s previous national television experience wasn’t as enjoyable as Thursday night’s.

In 2020, Carroll, when he was playing for Booker T. Washington, left feeling after playing Bixby as most opponents have during the past four years — on the losing end of a rout.

However, Carroll came away from his latest visit to Spartan Stadium with a win for the ages. Carroll had 20 rushes for 180 yards and a touchdown to help the fourth-ranked Trojans defeat No. 1 Bixby 38-35 in a District 6AI-1 showdown, snapping the nation’s longest winning streak at 58 in a game carried on ESPN2.

“We’ve been talking about this game since the offseason,” Carroll said. “And it means a lot to me because when I came here two years on this field we lost (70-21).”

Carroll had 82 rushing yards that night — he nearly equaled that on the first play of the second half Thursday as he went 80 yards for a TD that extended Jenks’ lead to 24-14 — the biggest deficit Bixby had faced all season.

Four minutes later, Jalyn Stanford’s interception and 4-yard TD run, sandwiched around a 63-yard gain by Carroll, increased the Trojans’ lead to 31-14.

“Jaiden made some unbelievable runs in the second half,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said.

Bixby quarterback Connor Kirby answered with a 44-yard TD run two minutes later.

Jenks increased its lead to 38-21 on quarterback Ike Owens’ 1-yard run with 6:54 left. That came a play after offensive lineman Gavin Kirby saved the drive with a fumble recovery.

That TD proved to be the difference as Kirby threw a pair of TD passes in the final 2:54. His first was a 12-yarder to Sam McCormick and he followed that was a 16-yarder to Cale Fugate with 50 seconds remaining.

But Jenks’ Sam Stone recovered the ensuing onside kick and the Trojans were soon celebrating.

“Jenks outplayed us, hat’s off to them, they did a really good job,” Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said. “I’m going to spin this in a positive light. We’re still going to be district champs. This might be healthy for us, getting out attention, getting exposed.”

Jenks (8-2, 6-1) needed a win and a Norman North loss to Enid to win the district, but Norman North (8-2, 6-1) won 52-32, giving Bixby (9-1, 6-1) the 6AI-1 title, Norman North second and Jenks third on marginal points.

“The team came together tonight,” Owens said. “I’m super excited for us.”

Owens was 7-of-10 for 122 yards, and he also carried 12 times for 175 yards. Kirby had 23 rushes for 170 yards and completed 15-of-22 passes for 288 yards.

After forcing Bixby to go 3-and-out on its first two possessions, Jenks took a 7-0 lead on Owens’s 53-yard TD bomb to Ty Walls midway through the first quarter.

Two minutes later, Bixby tied the game when Kordell Gouldsby took a forward pitch from Kirby 53 yards around left end, helped by McCormick’s downfield block.

Jenks regained the lead 14-7 on Owens’ 12-yard run after his 50-yard pass to Khyler Beaty with 8:43 left in the second quarter.

Bixby matched it 78 seconds later on Kirby’s 19-yard TD pass to Jakeb Snyder. It was the third consecutive year that Snyder caught a touchdown pass against Jenks.

The Spartans appeared en route to taking their first lead before halftime, but the Trojans came up with a goal-line stand, stuffing a fourth down run at the 1. Jenks then drove 93 yards in less than two minutes. A key play was Owens’ 40-yard run, but Snyder kept him from reaching the end zone with a tackle at the 9. Andrew Pursell’s 22-yard field goal capped the drive with 3.9 seconds left as Jenks took a 17-14 lead into intermission.

“We made plays when we had to,” Riggs said.

JENKS 38, BIXBY 35

Jenks;7;10;14;7;—;38

Bixby;7;7;7;14;—;35

JE: Walls 53 pass from Owens (Pursell kick)

BI: Gouldsby 55 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

JE: Owens 12 run (Pursell kick)

BI: Snyder 12 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

JE: FG, Pursell 22

JE: Carroll 80 run (Pursell kick)

JE: Stanford 4 run (Pursell kick)

BI: Kirby 44 run (Hoffman kick)

JE: Owens 1 run (Pursell kick)

BI: McCormick 12 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

BI: Fugate 16 pass from Kirby (Hoffman kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — JE 14, BI 21; Rushes-Yards — JE 35-357, BI 36-218; Comp-Att-Int — JE 8-11-0, BI 17-27-1. Passing Yards — JE 142, BI 294. Fumbles-Lost — JE 2-1, BI 1-1. Penalty Yards — JE 4-20, BI 7-50. Total Yards — JE 491, BI 512. Punts-Avg. — JE 4-42.8, BI 4-42.8.