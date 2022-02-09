Watch now: Jenks DB Cade Stacy signs with tradition-rich NW Missouri State

JENKS -- Jenks defensive back Cade Stacy's visit to Northwest Missouri State reminded him of home.

"They're Jenks, they're just like Jenks," Stacy said. "It feels like Jenks there. If you go there, football is king. Everybody loves football. The stadium is packed. It's the same atmosphere but a different atmosphere."

Northwest Missouri State has won six NCAA Division II titles since 1998 -- four of those titles came in years when Jenks won a state championship.

Stacy, who helped Jenks win state titles the past two seasons, said that even the Bearcats' stadium, that was built in 1917 and is the oldest in NCAA Division II is similar to Allan Trimble Stadium, which was initally dedicated as Hunter Dwelley Field in 1929.

Stacy said he never seriously considered any other offers because as soon as he arrived at Northwest Missouri State in Maryville, his "gut feeling" was that he belonged there.

