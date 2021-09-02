Watch Now: Holland Hall's Kordell Gouldsby dazzles in debut

It happened early in Holland Hall’s regular-season football opener last Friday at home to All Saints Episcopal School of Fort Worth, Texas.
Sophomore quarterback Kordell Gouldsby got free along the right sideline, stiff-armed a would-be tackle and kept his feet on a spin move, all part of a 15- to 20-yard gain.
“I felt real comfortable with that (play),” Gouldsby said. “The spin move just kind of happened.”
If Gouldsby had been anxious about how he would play in his first football game in almost 10 months, the athletic maneuver showed him that everything was going to be OK.
From there, he settled in to help lead Class 3A’s defending state champs to a 36-7 win. Gouldsby (pronounced `Goldsby’) went 18-for-28 passing for 211 yards and one touchdown and carried the ball 12 times for an additional 67 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per rush.
Coach Tag Gross was impressed, especially considering how much developmental time Gouldsby missed as Holland Hall’s backup quarterback last year. He blew out his left knee on a punt return against Central on Oct. 2.
“He was very limited until two months ago,” Gross said. “I knew he was talented, but he really played well Friday night, better than I expected.”
Gross hopes to see more of the same when the Dutch host archrival Cascia Hall at 7 p.m. Friday.
Holland Hall rolled 49-0 last year and has won three of the last four meetings with the Commandos, but Cascia Hall leads the series 34-19 and can be dangerous at any time.
The Commandos opened impressively with a 28-13 triumph over Victory Christian last Friday and are seeking a 35th consecutive playoff appearance.
“They’re a good team. They play hard and physical and they definitely hate us,” Gouldsby said. “Holland Hall people talk about (the rivalry) all the time. But to me, it just feels like another football game — go out there, play hard and hope to get the win.”
Poised and confident, Gouldsby seems a worthy successor to former Dutch standout Wallace Clark, who led last year’s state championship teams in football and baseball and is now a freshman shortstop at the University of Oklahoma.
“Wallace is a great player and he gave me a lot of great tips to make me a better player,” said Gouldsby, also a standout baseball player who also plays shortstop.
Gross said Gouldsby was sharper against the Texas visitors last Friday than he was during preseason camp when he frequently followed “a great play with a silly play."
There was no silliness against the Texas visitors. Gouldsby sparkled not only with his breakaway speed but also the way he ran the offense.
“You tend to see `ups' and `downs' with young quarterbacks and I expected to see some downs Friday, but he didn't make a big mistake in the game, and if he was nervous, I didn't see it," Gross said.
"He was very mature in the pocket. (All Saints) brought a lot of pressure — they had a very good front seven — and he didn’t look like a sophomore. He stood in the pocket and made plays and took off (on the run) when it was time.”
Did Gouldsby surprise himself?
“We came with a good game plan and I would like to thank my teammates. They went out there and played hard, so they just made it easy on me,” he said.
Jerry Ostroski, who has seen a lot of football as a former University of Tulsa All-American lineman and eight-year NFL veteran, said Goulsby is special.
“You can see the standout athletic ability,” Ostroski said. “When he runs the ball, it’s just different. And then you see him being able to take control of the offense after sitting out most of last year. He’s not just getting the snap and using his feet to make a play. He’s actually functioning within the offense and trying to get the ball to his playmakers. It’s very impressive when a kid of his age (16) has that kind of game with that kind of ability.”
Holland Hall fans saw Gouldsby’s kind of athletic ability last year when older brother Marc, now a freshman at the University of Central Oklahoma, starred on the football and baseball championship teams as a receiver and center fielder.
“He's my big brother and I've always looked up to him because he helped me in whatever sport I was doing," Gouldsby said. "Sure, I want to be better than him, but he's not who I'm competing with."
Another older brother, Jakoby Gouldsby played quarterback, receiver and running back at Haskell and was an all-conference shortstop in 2019.