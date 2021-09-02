Watch Now: Holland Hall's Kordell Gouldsby dazzles in debut

“You tend to see `ups' and `downs' with young quarterbacks and I expected to see some downs Friday, but he didn't make a big mistake in the game, and if he was nervous, I didn't see it," Gross said.

"He was very mature in the pocket. (All Saints) brought a lot of pressure — they had a very good front seven — and he didn’t look like a sophomore. He stood in the pocket and made plays and took off (on the run) when it was time.”

Did Gouldsby surprise himself?

“We came with a good game plan and I would like to thank my teammates. They went out there and played hard, so they just made it easy on me,” he said.

Jerry Ostroski, who has seen a lot of football as a former University of Tulsa All-American lineman and eight-year NFL veteran, said Goulsby is special.

“You can see the standout athletic ability,” Ostroski said. “When he runs the ball, it’s just different. And then you see him being able to take control of the offense after sitting out most of last year. He’s not just getting the snap and using his feet to make a play. He’s actually functioning within the offense and trying to get the ball to his playmakers. It’s very impressive when a kid of his age (16) has that kind of game with that kind of ability.”